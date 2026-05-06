Therapist and Equestrian Performance Coach Kristi Seymour of The Equestrian Mind Recently Featured on CloseUp Radio

WASILLA, AK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most riders don’t struggle because of skill, they struggle because of what happens internally under pressure, whether that’s in competition, a lesson, or a simple ride. And in equestrian sport, that doesn’t just affect the rider- it affects the horse instantly.

When a rider becomes tense, distracted, or anxious, the horse feels it immediately — impacting rhythm, timing, overall performance and safety.

That’s the gap that Kristi Seymour identified.

Kristi Seymour is a licensed clinical therapist, equestrian performance coach, author and lifelong competitor, who has spent decades working at the intersection of human psychology and riding performance. She repeatedly observed the same pattern: riders performing well in training, then struggling under pressure—not from lack of ability, but from loss of regulation in the moment it mattered most.

So, she built EquiMind.

EquiMind is a real-time performance system designed to help riders regulate their nervous system before, during and after high-pressure moments- in as little as 60 seconds. Because in riding, it’s not the first mistake that costs you—it’s the one right after it.

“Riders and horses train physically every day, but almost no one is systematically training what happens internally under pressure,” says Seymour. “Your breathing changes, your body tightens, your focus narrows—and your horse responds immediately. That’s where performance breaks down.”

EquiMind addresses that moment directly.

EquiMind contains five powerful sections, including:

• Mindfulness tools for staying present

• Breathing exercises to reduce stress and calm the body

• Emotional regulation techniques to reset quickly

• Tapping exercises to release tension and anxiety

• Distress tolerance tools for high-stress moments, such as when a horse spooks or something unexpected happens

With more than 200 evidence-based tools and resources, riders have a real-time sports performance coach in their pocket. EquiMind includes voice-guided features, allowing users to choose a male or female voice to coach them through exercises.

There is also a section called Inside Track, featuring courses, downloads, and educational content designed specifically for equestrians. EquiMind also tracks trends over time, helping riders understand patterns in anxiety, confidence, and performance.

Kristi personally spent six months developing the concept, writing much of the system herself, organizing the database, and working with Emergent for the final production pieces.

The response has been immediate.

More than 500 riders across the United States and Mexico have already used EquiMind, reporting increased calm, sharper focus, and improved ability to recover after mistakes—one of the most critical skills in competitive riding.

Seymour believes this is just the beginning. “The future of riding isn’t just better horses or better training—it’s better regulation of the rider,” she explains. “Because your nervous system determines how you ride, and in this sport, it directly affects your horse.”

Her mission is to help riders, trainers and owners understand that regulation is a performance variable and needs to be trained as a standard part of equestrian sport—not an afterthought.

Because confident riders aren’t the ones who never make mistakes—they’re the ones who recover quickly. And that’s a skill that can be trained.

Close Up Radio recently featured Kristi Seymour in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday May 1st at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-therapist-and-equestrian/id1785721253?i=1000766194459

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-therapist-and-equestrian-performance-coach-kristi-seymour-of-the-equestrian-mind-332607545

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5WGxdWZCGnv2dqyf1qCjRw

For more information, please visit the following websites

https://www.equimind.net/

https://www.theequestrianmind.com/

Written By; Beatrice Maria Centeno

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