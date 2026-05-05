Influential Women Profiles Alicia Russ: Founder of Glo IV Spa, Bringing Luxury Mobile Wellness to Charlotte Clients

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Professional and Wellness Entrepreneur Combines Clinical Experience, Preventive Care, and Concierge-Style Service to Support Whole-Body Health and RecoveryAlicia Russ is the Founder and Owner of Glo IV Spa, a luxury mobile IV hydration and wellness company providing concierge-style vitamin therapy services throughout the Charlotte area. Through her business, Alicia delivers personalized wellness experiences directly to clients at weddings, corporate events, athletic functions, private residences, and community events, helping individuals prioritize proactive health support in convenient and accessible ways.With more than 20 years of experience in the medical field, Alicia has built a career grounded in patient care, precision, and a passion for helping others improve their overall well-being. She began her professional journey as an X-ray technologist before advancing into highly specialized roles supporting navigation technology for complex brain and spine surgeries. Her clinical background provided a strong foundation in healthcare, technology, and patient-centered service that continues to shape her approach as a wellness entrepreneur.After stepping away from clinical work to focus on raising her son, Alicia began exploring ways to combine her medical expertise with her growing interest in holistic wellness and preventive care. That vision ultimately led to the creation of Glo IV Spa, which she built from the ground up with a focus on safety, education, convenience, and results-driven wellness solutions.Today, Alicia oversees every aspect of the business, including client care, protocol research, compliance, operations, and strategic partnerships. Her company specializes in customized IV hydration and nutrient therapy services designed to support energy, recovery, immunity, performance, and overall vitality. By bringing wellness services directly to clients, Alicia aims to make proactive health support both personalized and approachable.Glo IV Spa’s services are designed to create elevated wellness experiences that blend luxury, comfort, and clinical professionalism. The company’s concierge-style approach allows clients to receive treatments in familiar environments while prioritizing convenience, relaxation, and individualized care. Alicia has positioned the company as more than a mobile IV service—it is a wellness brand centered on helping people feel their best physically and mentally through personalized support and preventative care.At the core of Alicia’s philosophy is the belief that wellness should support the whole person—body, mind, and lifestyle. She views IV hydration and vitamin therapy as valuable tools that can help individuals feel balanced, energized, and restored while complementing healthy lifestyle habits and preventive care practices.Her approach also emphasizes education and empowerment, helping clients better understand hydration, nutrient support, recovery, and long-term wellness practices so they can take a more active role in their overall health.In addition to serving private clients, Alicia continues to expand Glo IV Spa through community collaborations, educational outreach, and wellness-focused partnerships that encourage individuals to take a more active role in their health and self-care routines.For young women entering the wellness and healthcare industries, Alicia encourages them to trust their intuition and follow the inner voice guiding them toward their passions and purpose. She believes setbacks and learning curves are natural parts of growth rather than reasons to stop pursuing goals. Alicia encourages women to move forward confidently, stay connected to their purpose, trust their instincts, and never give up on themselves.The values most important to Alicia in both her personal and professional life are health, balance, mindfulness, and overall well-being. She believes taking care of both the body and mind allows individuals to fully show up for others and perform at their highest level. Staying active, practicing mindfulness, and prioritizing wellness remain central parts of both her lifestyle and leadership philosophy.Outside of work, Alicia deeply values spending meaningful time with her son and exposing him to new experiences through travel, culture, and personal growth opportunities. She strives to create a life centered on presence, wellness, and intentional living in every aspect of her work and personal life.Through her commitment to elevated wellness experiences, preventive care, and compassionate service, Alicia Russ continues to position Glo IV Spa as a trusted leader in modern mobile wellness and IV hydration services throughout the Charlotte community.Learn More about Alicia Russ:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/alicia-russ or through her website, https://www.gloivspa.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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