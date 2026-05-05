Romp n’ Roll Partners with WellnessLiving to Elevate the Early Childhood Enrichment Experience

Industry-leading children’s enrichment franchise selects WellnessLiving’s all-in-one platform to streamline operations and deepen family connections.

WellnessLiving gives our franchise owners the tools they need to focus on what matters most - creating unforgettable moments for the kids and families in their communities” — Michael Barnett, Co-Founder and CEO of Romp n’ Roll

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romp n’ Roll, a nationally recognized early childhood enrichment franchise, today announced a strategic partnership with WellnessLiving, a leading all-in-one business management platform for the wellness industry. The collaboration will empower Romp n’ Roll franchise owners with modern management software - including online class booking, automated scheduling, integrated payments, a robust marketing suite, and a branded mobile app - all in one seamless platform.Since its founding, Romp n’ Roll has built a beloved brand around creating joyful, developmental experiences for children ages three months through five years old. With locations across the country, the franchise has long prioritized not just the quality of its programming, but also the experience of the families it serves. The adoption of WellnessLiving’s platform marks a significant step forward in delivering that commitment at every touchpoint - from the moment a parent books a class to the moment their child walks through the door.A Vision Rooted in Community"At Romp n' Roll , everything we do starts with families. We've spent 22 years building programs that spark curiosity and confidence in young children, and now we're investing in the infrastructure to match that standard," said Babz Barnett, Co-founder and President of Romp n' Roll."WellnessLiving gives our franchise owners the tools they need to focus on what matters most - creating unforgettable moments for the kids and families in their communities," said Michael Barnett, Co-founder and CEO of Romp n' Roll. "This partnership is a natural extension of who we are and where we're headed."WellnessLiving’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of features that is all designed to help businesses in the wellness space run more efficiently while delivering a superior client experience. For Romp n’ Roll franchise owners, this means less time on administrative tasks and more time nurturing the community connections that define the brand.A Shared Commitment to People-First Experiences“We’re truly honored to partner with Romp n’ Roll, a brand that has been inspiring families and setting the standard in early childhood enrichment for decades. Their decision to join WellnessLiving is something we don’t take lightly. It reflects a shared belief in putting people first and creating meaningful experiences for both business owners and the communities they serve. We’re excited and grateful to be part of their journey ahead.”- Len Fridman, Co-founder and CEO, WellnessLivingRomp n' Roll has spent decades earning the trust of families across the country, and this partnership with WellnessLiving is about making sure every touchpoint - from booking a first class to walking through the door - lives up to that trust. At its core, Romp n' Roll is about community: the families who show up every week and the franchise owners who are there for them. With new locations continuing to open nationwide, WellnessLiving gives those owners the breathing room to keep that community at the center of everything they do.About Romp n' RollRomp n' Roll is a nationally franchised early childhood enrichment center offering gym, music, and art classes as well as birthday parties for children ages three months through five years old. With a mission to nurture through play-based learning, Romp n' Roll has become a trusted resource for families seeking high-quality developmental programs in a warm, welcoming environment. The brand is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join its growing franchise network, with opportunities available nationwide. Franchisees receive comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, and the backing of a beloved brand with decades of experience in early childhood enrichment. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.rompnroll.com/franchise About WellnessLivingWellnessLiving is the fastest-growing, all-in-one business management software for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Trusted by more than 7,500 businesses and 20 million users worldwide, the platform provides scheduling, payments, client management, marketing automation, advanced reporting, and AI-powered tools together in one place, giving business owners everything they need to scale their operations and grow their revenue. WellnessLiving is backed by M-One Capital and CIBC Innovation Banking. For more information, visit www.wellnessliving.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.