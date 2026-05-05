Janet Thoren, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as Legal Counsel for the North Carolina Real Estate Commission

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Regulatory Attorney and Public Service Leader Advances Consumer Protection, Ethical Oversight, and Real Estate Regulation Across North CarolinaJanet Thoren is a highly respected legal professional and public servant serving as Legal Counsel for the North Carolina Real Estate Commission, where she oversees the day-to-day operations of the Commission’s Regulatory Affairs Division. With nearly three decades of experience in regulatory law and public service, Janet has built a distinguished career focused on ethical oversight, consumer protection, and effective regulation within North Carolina’s real estate industry.In her role with the North Carolina Real Estate Commission, Janet manages licensing, regulation, investigations, and consumer outreach initiatives involving brokers licensed throughout the state. She provides legal guidance to commissioners, licensees, and the public while overseeing complex regulatory matters designed to uphold professional standards and maintain public trust within the real estate profession.Janet’s legal career began after graduating from the University of North Carolina School of Law, where she developed the foundation for a career centered on public service and legal advocacy. She initially practiced as an associate attorney at Coleman, Gledhill & Hargrave, representing clients in real estate, municipal, and litigation matters before joining the North Carolina Real Estate Commission in the late 1990s.Since 2012, Janet has served as the Commission’s senior legal counsel and director of regulatory affairs, overseeing investigations, administrative prosecutions, civil litigation, and rulemaking initiatives that impact the real estate industry statewide. Her leadership has helped strengthen regulatory processes while ensuring fair and effective oversight of real estate professionals operating throughout North Carolina.In addition to her state regulatory work, Janet has also served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney, collaborating with federal and state agencies on mortgage fraud investigations and complex financial crime matters. Her experience in both state and federal legal systems has contributed to her reputation as a trusted authority in real estate regulation and consumer protection.Janet’s leadership and contributions to the legal profession have earned significant recognition from her peers and industry organizations. In 2025, she served as President of the Association of Real Estate License Law Officials (ARELLO), a leading organization focused on advancing regulatory standards and professional education within the real estate industry. She was also recognized in North Carolina Business Magazine’s 2026 “Elite Attorneys” Hall of Fame, reflecting her longstanding commitment to legal excellence and public service.Throughout her career, Janet has remained actively involved in professional organizations, including the North Carolina Bar Association, the North Carolina State Bar, the Wake County Bar Association, and ARELLO. She attributes her success to lifelong dedication to the legal profession, a passion for serving her community, and a strong work ethic that helped her advance her practice, including appearing before the Supreme Court and federal courts throughout North Carolina.One of the most meaningful lessons Janet has learned is that individuals truly can make a difference within their communities through hard work, persistence, and staying committed to their goals. She encourages young women entering the legal profession to remain dedicated, continue learning, and never give up, believing persistence and discipline ultimately lead to meaningful success and impact.Janet also recognizes one of the greatest challenges in the legal profession as balancing the demanding nature of practicing law with maintaining time for personal well-being and relationships. Despite those challenges, she believes the legal field offers unique opportunities to create lasting positive change for individuals and communities.The values most important to Janet in both her professional and personal life are hard work and dedication. She is deeply committed to ensuring legal and real estate matters are handled thoroughly, ethically, and responsibly while also making time for personal interests and balancing outside of work.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Janet enjoys spending time at Lake Gaston, where she relaxes through boating, reading, and enjoying the outdoors.Through her decades of leadership, regulatory service, and legal advocacy, Janet Thoren continues to make a meaningful impact on consumer protection, ethical real estate practices, and public service throughout North Carolina.Learn More about Janet Thoren:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/janet-thoren , or through her profile on the North Carolina Real Estate Commission, https://bulletins.ncrec.gov/commission-spotlight-janet-thoren/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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