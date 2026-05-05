OnStak Appoints Cisco Executive Fabio Gori as Chief Product and Marketing Officer

Fabio Gori, formerly of Cisco, joins OnStak as Chief Product and Marketing Officer. OnStak — Enterprise AI Execution Specialist

AI is not another technology cycle — it's a business disruption reshaping operating models. Gori joins from Cisco to scale OnStak's AI execution globally.

My mandate is simple: make sure what we build is what the market actually needs, and that we say it straight.” — Fabio Gori, CPMO, OnStak

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnStak — the enterprise AI execution specialist that makes the impossible, possible — today announced that Fabio Gori has been appointed as Chief Product and Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Backed by Application & Data Modernization expertise, with 30+ production AI deployments under their belt, OnStak works across 5 industries including Healthcare, Finance, Public Sector, Manufacturing & Retail.The appointment comes as OnStak scales its AI Portfolio to meet growing demand for production-grade deployment."AI is not a business change — it is a business disruption, and companies need trusted partners to change their operating model to absorb it. OnStak was founded to help clients solve their pain points, and we work with a deep belief that strong relationships and collaboration are what enable great results. Today, more than ever, this close collaboration is important," said Muhammad Haq, CEO, OnStak. “Fabio's experience at Cisco gives him a unique perspective and skillset. He understands the technology, the market and what change at this scale actually requires for our customers. He is the right person to structure and bring our AI Portfolio to market.”Gori joins OnStak from Cisco, where he was Vice President of Engineering Alliances, the Cisco Transformation Center, and Product & Solutions Marketing.“The gap that organizations perceive between infrastructure investments and the business outcomes that drive those investments is substantial, and the companies that solve this will be the ones who understand that AI is not just another technology adoption cycle — it's a massive shift of business operating models," said Gori. "OnStak has been putting in the work for almost fifteen years. The operationalizing layer they have built is not a bet — it is the natural next chapter of work they were already doing. My mandate is simple: make sure what we build is what the market actually needs, and that we say it straight.”About OnStakOnStak builds the technology that moves AI from pilot to production, backed by Application & Data Modernization. For almost fifteen years, the company has been migrating the unmovable, modernizing the untouchable and fixing the applications and data everyone gave up on. 75% of OnStak's workforce are AI architects and certified engineers, supported by domain experts with specialized business domain knowledge and expertise. Their outcome-based, human-first approach has driven 30+ AI deployments across 5 industries including Healthcare, Finance, Public Sector, Manufacturing & Retail. OnStak, and its subsidiary Digitalstates, partner with Cisco, NVIDIA, AWS, and Splunk, and are headquartered in Milpitas, California, with operations across the United States, Canada, and Europe.Start Executing AI. Stop experimenting. Learn more at www.onstak.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.