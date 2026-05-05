Functional Mushroom Council Members Announce New Members, Innovation Centers, Product Launches and Research

M2 Center of Innovation Host Defense Gummies line

Industry leaders Monterey Nutra, M2 Ingredients, Aloha Medicinals, and Fungi Perfecti continue to drive innovation across the functional mushroom category

ManeFocus is the most chemically defined Lion’s Mane extract on the market.” — Amir Karian, Vice President of Monterey Nutra

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From breakthrough ingredient innovations and new innovation centers to new research, leadership appointments and creative product launches in Q1 and Q2 2026, the Functional Mushroom Council members are shaping the future of wellness. The Functional Mushroom Council was formed in 2025 as the first-of-its-kind nonprofit bringing a unified voice to the rapidly expanding functional mushroom industry in North America. Since its debut, the Council has welcomed a wave of additional brands, growers, suppliers, and individual experts who share a commitment to elevating the industry.News from FMC and some of the members include:The Functional Mushroom Council Welcomes New MembersThe Functional Mushroom Council has announced new members, including Unicorn Bags, the world leader in pre-filtered mushroom grow bags, and Maine Cap N’ Stem, which specializes in a wide range of mushroom cultivation products, including cultures, grain spawn, and ready-to-fruit substrates. The company offers various strains, such as Lion's Mane and Blue Oyster, catering to both hobbyists and commercial growers. These members join the council in advancing quality standards, research, and consumer education across North America.The Council represents a uniquely strong base of North American growers who are often vertically integrated—cultivating, processing, and supplying ingredients that power some of the world’s most innovative and trusted brands. By leading with science, quality, and collaboration, the Council aims to elevate the role of functional mushrooms in food, beverage, and wellness.M2 Ingredients Debuts M2Brew™ and Opens Cutting-Edge Center of InnovationM2 Ingredients kicked off 2026 with two major milestones at Natural Products Expo West. The company unveiled M2Brew, the first functional mushroom ingredient specifically engineered for brewed coffee applications. Unlike traditional mushroom coffee formats, M2Brew delivers meaningful bioactive compounds from mushrooms like lion’s mane, reishi, and cordyceps into the finished cup across standard brewing systems – including drip, pod, and pour-over – without compromising taste, clarity, or quality.Early market response has been strong, with interest from premium coffee roasters, foodservice operators, and functional beverage brands seeking science-backed differentiation.In parallel, M2 Ingredients officially opened the M2 Center of Innovation at its Vista, Calif. headquarters, a dedicated pilot-scale facility integrating food science, analytical chemistry and application development. Backed by the industry’s largest in-house scientific team and the most extensive body of research on functional mushrooms approved for food, beverage, and supplements, the Center, which is open to public tours, enables brand partners to move from concept to scalable, science-backed products faster than ever.Fungi Perfecti, LLC | Host DefenseMushrooms™ Publishes New Research, Launches Multiple Product Lines, and Appoints New PresidentFungi Perfecti – makers of Host Defense Mushrooms – kicked off 2026 with a wave of innovation across research, product development, and leadership.On the research front, the company’s team published two significant new studies: “Calm Under Challenge: Immune-Balancing and Stress-Quenching Effects of Hericium Erinaceus Mycelium in Human Immune Cells,” published in Immuno, and a randomized clinical trial examining Turkey Tail and Agarikon published in BMC Immunology.In February, Fungi Perfecti launched the Grateful Dead Gummies™ product line, born from a decades-long friendship between mycologist Paul Stamets and the Grateful Dead. The line features three flavorful formulas: Cosmic Focus™*, Stay Mellow™*, and Beary Well™*. In March, Fungi Perfecti launched their Host Defense Gummies line, debuting Lion’s Mane and Immune* formulas as a convenient and delicious alternative to capsules and powders. And in April, the company expanded its MycoBenefitsline with two new formulas specifically designed for women’s wellness: MycoBenefits PMS* and Peri Meno*.Rounding out an exceptional quarter, Fungi Perfecti announced that Betsy Bullman has stepped into the role of President. Bullman has been with the company since 2009, most recently leading the sales and marketing division. Her deep category expertise and longstanding commitment to the company’s mission make her an ideal leader to carry forward Paul Stamets’ vision of building a bridge between people and fungi.Monterey Nutra Launches ManeFocus™: A Next-Generation Lion’s Mane ExtractMonterey Nutra has introduced ManeFocus, a premium lion’s mane extract. Crafted from organic, California-grown fruiting body and mycelium through a proprietary dual-extraction process, ManeFocus is engineered for maximum metabolite concentration and bioavailability, delivering a standardized level of bioactive metabolites at greater than 5mg/g.“ManeFocus is the most chemically defined Lion’s Mane extract on the market.” said Amir Karian, Vice President of Monterey Nutra. “Unlike conventional Lion’s Mane powders that often lack quantified active compounds and show inconsistent performance, ManeFocus is developed through rigorous strain selection, innovative substrate usage (including supplemented hardwood and antioxidant-rich sorghum), and third-party validated metabolite quantification.A scientific white paper on ManeFocus is available for download, providing detailed technical information for formulators and brand partners interested in the ingredient.Aloha Medicinals Welcomes Vice President of SalesAloha Medicinals continues to build on its position as a U.S.-based leader in organic functional mushroom ingredients, with a strong focus on science, transparency, and scalable domestic production. Aloha is helping lead efforts to establish validated testing methods, standardized terminology, and new research on bioactive compounds and whole life-cycle mushroom ingredients. This work reinforces the value of mycelium and whole-organism approaches in functional nutrition.Aloha Medicinals is expanding its commercial and innovation capabilities with the appointment of Tony Nguyen as Vice President of Sales. With more than two decades of experience scaling high-growth, science-driven ingredient and nutraceutical companies, Nguyen will lead global sales strategy and deepen partnerships across the food, beverage, supplement, and pet health sectors. His addition supports Aloha’s continued investment in building a strong, globally aligned commercial platform.“This is a pivotal moment for the functional mushroom category,” said Tony Nguyen. “Aloha Medicinals has a unique foundation in science, domestic production, and transparency. I’m excited to build on that strength by expanding strategic partnerships and helping more brands bring high-quality, organic and fully traceable mushroom ingredients to market at scale.”*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

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