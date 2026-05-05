RoDevia Brigham Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoDevia Brigham, founder of Proposal Bid, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how real-estate infrastructure and disciplined execution can eliminate inefficiencies in the capital project bidding process.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Brigham explores how systematized infrastructure can transform fragmented real-estate bidding systems into standardized, transparent, and efficient workflows, and breaks down how clarity, accountability, and owner-centric processes can improve decision-making and capital deployment outcomes.RoDevia’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/rodevia-brigham

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