THACO INDUSTRIES Inaugurates Plants For Consumer Equipment Plant, Specialized Equipment, And Automotive Interiors

The provider of comprehensive OEM/ODM solutions has inaugurated three advanced factories in Vietnam, investing $70 million to boost production capacity.

VIETNAM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 23, following the beginning-of-year production launch ceremony, THACO INDUSTRIES held the inauguration ceremony for its Consumer Equipment Plant, Specialized Equipment, and Automotive Interior plant. The plant covers a total area of 92,000 m², with a total investment of USD 70 million, featuring advanced technology and a high level of automation.

The Consumer Equipment Plant covers an area of 25,000 m², with a total investment of USD 20 million, and has a production capacity of 150,000 fitness equipment units, 140,000 supermarket carts, 100,000 household appliances, 50,000 sets of high-end furniture, as well as urban rail seats, and other mechanical components.

The Specialized Equipment Plant covers an area of 60,000 m², with a total investment of USD 30 million, and has a production capacity of 75,000 industrial equipment units, agricultural equipment, specialized mechanisms products, and 23,000 tons of steel structures.

The two plants are equipped with modern technologies and machinery, with automation applied throughout the entire production process, from blanking fabrication, welding, surface treatment and coating, assembly, and packing to final delivery. Notable equipment includes sheet metal laser cutting machines, structural steel laser cutting machines, robotic welding systems, and automated welding gantry systems. In addition, the coating workshop has been upgraded and expanded with modern technologies, including surface treatment lines and enclosed paint booth systems. The plant also implements automation technologies, including automatic material feeding systems and production management software, to meet export standards.

The Automotive Interior Plant covers an area of 7,000 m2, with a total investment of USD 20 million and a production capacity of over 100,000 product sets per year. Its product range includes automotive air conditioning systems, floor trim panels, and headliners. The factory operates under a closed-loop production process on automated lines, with strict quality control. As a result, it contributes to product diversification, increases the localization rate, and strengthens participation in the global component supply chain for international automobile brands.

The plants coming into operation will help enhance production capacity and competitiveness, contributing to the formation of a strategic mechanical manufacturing and supporting industry center in Chu Lai – Da Nang, meeting export standards and customers’ specific requirements. Building on this foundation, THACO INDUSTRIES will continue to scale up its operations, including the implementation of the Expanded Mechanical and Supporting Industries Center Project (115 hectares), investment in next-generation spare parts and components manufacturing plant, manufacturing and assembly of electromechanical and automation equipment, and the feasibility study for the Heavy Industry Production Center Project (797 hectares), focusing on oversized and heavy structures, ships, and offshore equipment. This reinforces THACO INDUSTRIES’ pioneering role in the development of mechanical manufacturing and supporting industries, with a focus on sustainability, contributing to Vietnam’s industrial development.

For more information about THACO INDUSTRIES, use the contact details below.

Company: THACO INDUSTRIES

Website URL: https://thacoindustries.com/en/

Contact Name: THACO INDUSTRIES

Contact Address: 879 West 190th Street, Suite 400, Gardena, CA 90248, United States

Contact Phone: (+84) 348 620 063

Contact Email: partsales@thaco.com.vn



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.