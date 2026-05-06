AmeriTech Air Conditioning & Heating Offers $59 AC System Tune-Up to Help Orlando Homeowners Prepare for Summer

AC Tune up

The limited-time Orlando special includes a comprehensive multi-point inspection designed to prevent costly breakdowns and extend system life.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmeriTech Air Conditioning & Heating, a family-owned HVAC company serving the Orlando area for over 25 years, is now offering a $59 AC System Tune-Up special for Orlando-area homeowners. The promotion is designed to help residents get ahead of Florida's demanding cooling season by identifying potential issues before they become expensive emergency repairs.

Proactive Maintenance to Prevent Surprise Repairs

As temperatures begin to climb across Central Florida, air conditioning systems face increasing demand. Performing a professional tune-up now can help prevent excessive wear and tear, improve energy efficiency, and significantly reduce the likelihood of surprise repairs during peak summer months.

"Routine maintenance is one of the most effective ways homeowners can protect their HVAC investment. Our $59 tune-up gives Orlando families an affordable way to make sure their system is running safely and efficiently before the heat really sets in" said a spokesperson for AmeriTech Air Conditioning & Heating.

What's Included in the $59 A/C System Tune-Up

AmeriTech's comprehensive tune-up covers all critical components of a residential air conditioning system:

- Check thermostat operation

- Inspect filters

- Check disconnects and tighten electrical connections

- Check blower wheel, belts, and bearings

- Record outdoor temperature

- Record refrigerant pressures

- Check crank case heater

- Check coils and clean outdoor unit if needed

- Check all safety controls



Note - Prices are not applicable on nights, weekends, and holidays. Additional repairs or parts will be quoted separately if needed.

A Trusted Local HVAC Provider

AmeriTech Air Conditioning & Heating has built its reputation on expert service at competitive prices, earning accreditation from the Better Business Bureau since 2013. Located at 6290 Edgewater Dr., Suite C, Orlando, FL 32810, the company is known for fast, reliable service backed by trusted local technicians and flexible financing options.



Orlando-area homeowners interested in the $59 A/C System Tune-Up special can schedule an appointment by visiting ameritechfl.com or calling AmeriTech directly. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About AmeriTech Air Conditioning & Heating

AmeriTech Air Conditioning & Heating is a family-owned and operated HVAC company based in Orlando, Florida, with more than 25 years of experience serving residential and commercial customers throughout the greater Orlando area. The company offers a full range of services including AC repair, system installation, maintenance programs, and financing options. AmeriTech recently introduced a new program providing up to $750 in savings on complete HVAC system replacements with professional installation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.