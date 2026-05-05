Influential Women Features Samantha Bryden: Senior Manager at Tricentis Driving AI-Powered Sales Enablement

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta, Georgia — Samantha Bryden is emerging as a leading voice in the transformation of modern sales organizations through artificial intelligence. As a Senior Manager at Tricentis, she is not just adopting AI; she is architecting how it becomes a foundational layer within the revenue engine.At the center of her work is a clear thesis. The future of sales will be powered by intelligent systems that augment human performance, automate execution, and drive precision at scale.Samantha is currently leading the development of an AI Enablement layer that integrates directly into the sales lifecycle, transforming unstructured data such as call transcripts and customer interactions into real-time coaching insights, automated CRM updates, and predictive signals for risk and growth. This system is designed to move organizations beyond fragmented tools and into a unified, data-driven model where AI actively supports every stage of the customer journey.Her work is already reshaping how global teams operate, improving call quality, accelerating ramp time, increasing consistency in execution, and unlocking new levels of visibility into customer behavior. More importantly, it is shifting AI from a conceptual conversation to a tangible driver of revenue performance.What sets Samantha apart is her ability to operationalize innovation. She works at the intersection of executive strategy, sales execution, and technical implementation, translating ambitious AI visions into scalable systems that deliver measurable business outcomes. Her approach is grounded in a simple principle. AI should not sit on the sidelines as an experiment; it should be embedded into the core operating model of the business.Before Tricentis, Samantha spent nearly five years at Accenture, where she led large-scale revenue transformation initiatives for companies including Google, Palo Alto Networks, Cox Communications, Iron Mountain, and Uber.During her time at Accenture, she played a pivotal role in scaling the advertising sales go-to-market strategy for Uber Eats, contributing to over $120 million in revenue in its first year. She led cross-functional teams of 60+ professionals and consistently delivered performance at 150–200%+ of targets, combining AI-enabled insights, operational discipline, and strategic execution to drive results in high-growth environments.This experience shaped her core philosophy. High-performing organizations are built on systems that scale, systems that combine data, process, and technology to create repeatable success.Today, Samantha is applying that philosophy to one of the most important shifts in modern business, the integration of artificial intelligence into sales. She believes that organizations that fail to operationalize AI will fall behind, while those that embrace it as a core capability will unlock exponential growth.Her leadership style reflects this mindset: fast-moving, iterative, and deeply focused on impact. She is known for challenging the status quo, identifying gaps in how teams operate, and building solutions that fundamentally improve performance.Beyond her work, Samantha is a strong advocate for mentorship and access within the technology industry. She is passionate about helping others understand and leverage AI, and she actively supports initiatives that create opportunities for women entering and advancing in tech.A graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Samantha brings a unique blend of analytical thinking and storytelling to her work, shaped in part by her background in opera performance. This combination allows her to communicate complex ideas with clarity and influence at every level of the organization.As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the business landscape, Samantha Bryden is helping define what comes next, leading the shift from intuition-based selling to intelligent, system-driven growth.Learn More about Samantha Bryden:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Samantha-Bryden Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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