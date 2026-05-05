Influential Women Showcases Beth Iaciofano: Educator and Mindset Coach Helping Individuals Build Self-Trust

WINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Rise Up To Transform Consulting and Coaching Combines Education, Energetic Alignment, and Personal Development to Empower Confident Decision-MakingWingdale, New York — Beth Iaciofano is a passionate educator, certified energetic alignment and mindset coach, speaker, and podcast host dedicated to helping individuals strengthen self-trust, navigate life transitions, and make confident, empowered decisions. Through her coaching, teaching, and speaking work, Beth blends education, personal growth, and mindset transformation to help people align their thoughts, emotions, and actions with the lives they want to create.Beth is the Founder of Rise Up To Transform Consulting and Coaching, Inc., a coaching and consulting practice she launched in 2023 after making the courageous decision to leave K–12 education following a successful 17-year career as a middle school science teacher. Her transition into entrepreneurship was driven by a desire to expand her impact beyond the classroom and help individuals develop greater self-awareness, resilience, and confidence in both their personal and professional lives.A graduate of Western Connecticut State University, Beth earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biology, a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, and a Master’s Degree in Special Education. During her years in education, she taught middle school science while also developing curricula, coordinating departments, and supporting students in strengthening executive functioning, organization, and life skills. Her background in education continues to shape her coaching philosophy, which combines practical tools with emotional awareness and personal empowerment.Beth’s professional journey has also been deeply influenced by her personal experiences. Raising a child with special needs inspired her to pursue teaching and later contributed to her passion for helping others navigate challenges with resilience and self-compassion. Over time, she discovered a new calling as an energetic alignment life coach, focusing on how thoughts, emotions, and words influence personal experiences and outcomes.Today, through Rise Up To Transform Consulting and Coaching, Beth works one-on-one with clients, facilitates workshops, and speaks to audiences on topics such as self-trust, mindset alignment, resilience, and reframing setbacks as opportunities for growth. Her most recent keynote presentation, From Doubt to Trust: Building Self-Trust for Clear, Confident Decision-Making, reflects her mission of helping individuals reconnect with their intuition and inner confidence.In addition to coaching and speaking, Beth hosts the podcast The Hats We Wear, where guests explore the many roles they navigate throughout life and discuss how to approach challenges with greater intention, authenticity, and emotional awareness.Although she transitioned out of full-time K–12 education, Beth remains connected to teaching as a part-time professor in the Biology Department at Western Connecticut State University. In the classroom, she incorporates her expertise in executive functioning, mindset, stress management, and personal growth to support students both academically and personally.Beth attributes much of her success to her personal journey, perseverance, and dedication to helping others. She believes listening to her body and trusting her intuition played a significant role in guiding her transition from traditional education into coaching, speaking, and entrepreneurship.One of the most meaningful pieces of advice Beth carries with her is the importance of continuing to work hard and stay committed even when the path ahead is uncertain. She believes growth often happens during periods of discomfort and transition, requiring both patience and trust in the process.For young women entering her field, Beth encourages them to trust their intuition, listen to their bodies, and prioritize self-care and grounding habits that help maintain clarity and alignment. She believes these practices allow individuals to recognize opportunities that align naturally with their goals and purpose.Beth also recognizes visibility and creating opportunities as ongoing challenges within her industry. However, she strongly believes authenticity and remaining true to oneself naturally attract the right people, experiences, and professional opportunities over time.The values guiding Beth in both her professional and personal life are alignment, intuition, and presence. Outside of her work, she enjoys reading, spending time near the water, and sharing meaningful moments with her husband, daughters, and grandchildren—activities that help keep her grounded, centered, and connected to what matters most.Through her work in coaching, education, and speaking, Beth Iaciofano continues to empower individuals to trust themselves, embrace personal growth, and transform their lives from the inside out.Learn More about Beth Iaciofano:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Beth-Iaciofano or through her website, https://www.riseuptotransform.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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