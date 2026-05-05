Influential Women Highlights Heather Aimee Geroux: Travel Pro and Entrepreneur, Balancing Expertise with Pet Care

PLAISTOW, NH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owner of Heather’s Pet Sitting Haven and Hotel Consulting Analyst at World Travel, Inc. Combines Decades of Hospitality Experience with Precision, Service, and Strong Relationship ManagementPlaistow, New Hampshire — Heather Aimee Geroux is an accomplished travel industry professional, entrepreneur, and client service specialist with more than 25 years of experience in hospitality, corporate travel management, and hotel consulting. As a Hotel Consulting Analyst with World Travel, Inc. and Owner of Heather’s Pet Sitting Haven, Heather has built a career defined by precision, persistence, and a strong commitment to delivering dependable, high-quality service across multiple industries.In her role at World Travel, Inc., Heather specializes in managing corporate hotel programs and supporting clients through complex travel and hospitality negotiations. Her expertise includes advanced RFP technologies such as Lanyon, Prolodgic, and BTP Automation, as well as Global Distribution Systems including Sabre, Amadeus, and Travelport. She is highly regarded for her work in contract administration, pricing strategy, supplier negotiations, and data-driven travel solutions that support both domestic and international clients.Heather’s analytical approach and attention to detail have made her a trusted partner for organizations seeking efficient and customized hotel and airline programs. She is known for helping clients navigate complex travel management processes while balancing operational efficiency, cost savings, and long-term relationship management.In addition to her extensive corporate career, Heather has successfully built Heather’s Pet Sitting Haven, a thriving pet care business providing in-home pet services and farm and equestrian care for nearly a decade. Through this work, she combines her organizational skills, reliability, and compassion to support pet owners and animal care needs throughout her community. Her dedication to service remains consistent across both professional paths, whether supporting corporate travel clients or caring for animals with hands-on attention and responsibility.Heather also contributes to the broader travel industry through her support of leadership initiatives within GBTA New England, reflecting her ongoing commitment to advancing best practices in global business travel and hospitality management.Behind the professional success of the brand lies a story of resilience that began with a sharp “no.”At just 13 years old, fueled by a budding passion for exploration, Heather approached her step-grandmother—who was then working in the travel industry—to ask for advice on how to become a travel agent. Instead of mentorship, the aspiring entrepreneur was met with a stinging rebuke: she was told she was “rude” for even asking. That moment of discouragement could have ended a career before it began. However, Heather’s curiosity proved stronger than the criticism.She attributes her success to hard work, dedication, and learning responsibility early in life. Heather began babysitting in her neighborhood at only eight years old, earning one dollar an hour while carefully tracking her weekly income. Those experiences taught her the importance of persistence, accountability, and maintaining a strong work ethic—values that continue to shape her career today.One of the most important lessons Heather carries throughout her professional life is the importance of never burning bridges. She believes maintaining positive relationships and treating others with respect is essential for long-term success and professional growth.For young women entering the travel and hospitality industries, Heather encourages persistence, consistency, and resilience. She believes success is built step by step through hard work, resourcefulness, and the ability to continue moving forward despite setbacks or challenges.Heather also recognizes the generational divide within the industry as one of its ongoing challenges. While she values mentoring and supporting newcomers, she believes success requires motivation, initiative, and a willingness to learn and grow continuously.Outside of work, Heather prioritizes connection, balance, and adventure. She enjoys spending quality time with close friends and participating in outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, kayaking, and trail riding with her horse. These experiences help her remain grounded, energized, and focused both personally and professionally.Through her work in hospitality consulting, corporate travel management, and animal care services, Heather Aimee Geroux continues to build a career rooted in integrity, reliability, and a commitment to excellence in every endeavor she undertakes.Learn More about Heather Aimee Geroux:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/heather-geroux Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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