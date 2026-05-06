Smartpatient and Cancer Support Community Partner for Advancing Breast and Prostate Cancer Support

At smartpatient, we are moving beyond access to fundamentally reshape how patient care is delivered for oncology” — Amir Ali, Managing Director at smartpatient

MUNICH , GERMANY, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smartpatient and Cancer Support Community (CSC) today announced a strategic partnership to embed continuous psychosocial and educational support for people living with breast and prostate cancer directly into the MyTherapy platform , establishing a new model for delivering support as an integrated part of ongoing care.While oncology care continues to advance, support between appointments often falls short of patients’ real-world challenges. Together, smartpatient and CSC are addressing this gap by shifting support from something patients must actively seek out to something that stays with them, seamlessly embedded within a high-engagement direct-to-patient ecosystem.This partnership brings CSC’s award-winning ‘Frankly Speaking About Cancer’ educational series and Cancer Support Helplineinto the MyTherapy platform, alongside its network of physical locations across the United States and Canada, delivering personalized psychosocial support to people living with breast and prostate cancer and expanding access to critical resources throughout their care journey.Formed by the merger of the Wellness Community and Gilda’s Club, Cancer Support Community is the world’s largest professionally led network of cancer support, with a mission to uplift and strengthen people impacted by cancer by providing support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care.CSC has served more than 617,000 cancer patients through its programs and services, reflecting the scale and reach of its support network.“At smartpatient, we are moving beyond access to fundamentally reshape how patient care is delivered for oncology,” said Amir Ali, Managing Director at smartpatient. “Partnering with Cancer Support Community embeds proven cancer expertise into patients’ everyday experiences—equipping them with vital education, emotional strength, and the confidence to navigate their disease and treatment journey.”“We are proud to partner with smartpatient to bring education and digital and engaging support to the millions of users of the MyTherapy app and CSC members,” said Sally Werner, RN, BSN, MSHA, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Support Community. “This project will not only benefit prostate and breast cancer patients in the present but lay the foundation for expanded collaboration as we work to ensure that Community is Stronger Than Cancer.”Together, smartpatient and CSC are shaping a more connected model of cancer care; built around how patients manage and experience breast and prostate cancer. By combining smartpatient’s direct-to-patient infrastructure with CSC’s proven cancer support model, the partnership ensures that patient care is not confined to clinical settings but is present in the everyday moments where patients are managing treatment, facing disease challenges, and making decisions.Interested parties can download the MyTherapy app via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store , or explore CSC’s full range of resources at www.CancerSupportCommunity.org About smartpatientSmartpatient, part of Redcare Pharmacy, is a leading provider of direct‑to‑patient solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Through MyTherapy, the world’s most widely used medication management app with more than 12 million patients, smartpatient enables pharmaceutical partners to activate, engage and support patients directly in a compliant and scalable way. Its integrated ecosystem connects digital activation, personalized support, medication dispensing, and real‑world insights to deliver measurable outcomes across the entire patient journey.For more information, visit www.smartpatient.eu About Cancer Support CommunityThe Cancer Support Community is a global nonprofit that uplifts and strengthens people impacted by cancer. We are dedicated to fostering a community where people find connection, compassion, and knowledge. We provide professionally led support and navigation services, along with social connections and award-winning education — when, where, and how impacted individuals prefer throughout their cancer experience. These resources are available at over 200 Cancer Support Community, Gilda’s Club, and healthcare partner locations as well as online and over the phone — all at no cost. We amplify the voices of those impacted by cancer through research and advocacy and create solutions that break down barriers to care and close the healthcare gap for communities whose members are disproportionately affected by cancer.

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