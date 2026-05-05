Firstshift launches Supply Chain Canvas bringing the power of Agentic & Conversational AI to Supply Chain planning

Firstshift is transforming how supply chains operate. Ask a question. Get a plan.

Ask a question, get a plan. Supply Chain Canvas brings agentic and conversational AI to demand forecasting, S&OP, scenario modeling & financial impact analysis.

Supply Chain Canvas transforms how supply chains operate. What used to require weeks can now be completed in minutes.” — Hari Menon, CEO, Firstshift

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firstshift today announced the launch of Supply Chain Canvas , an Agentic AI solution that enables supply chain teams to move from analysis to executable plan in minutes. Supply Chain Canvas introduces a fundamentally new way to interact with planning and execution systems. Instead of navigating dashboards, running reports and stitching together spreadsheets, planners can converse with Canvas in plain English to generate insights, run scenarios and generate forecasts and plans.“AI has great potential to significantly improve and transform how supply chains have operated for years. Most organizations are still running the same time consuming manual processes with slightly better forecasts and plans,” says Hari Menon, CEO of Firstshift. “Supply Chain Canvas closes that gap. It brings the intelligence people experience everyday through Large Language Models (LLMs) like Claude or GPT into the core of supply chain decision-making. What used to require weeks can now be completed in minutes.”Supply Chain Canvas provides planners with a “single window” to generate insights, run scenarios and act. A planner describes a question, scenario or what-if in natural language. Supply Chain Canvas then queries the organization’s supply chain data, ingests relevant external signals, makes the right tool calls and runs in-memory simulations. Within seconds, the planner receives demand forecasts, supply plans, S&OP scenarios and financial impact analysis with no training required. Planners can also build agents that perform repeated tasks, workflows and generate insights.By automating the data to action pipeline, Supply Chain Canvas shifts planning teams away from manual work and toward higher-value decision-making. Organizations can reduce planning effort by up to 80 percent while expanding each planner’s ability to manage more SKUs, locations, customers and scenarios. Instead of assembling data and building models, teams focus on exception management, cross-functional alignment and strategic decisions that impact service, cost and growth.“Canvas gives planners the ability to make faster decisions. It makes them the strategists they were hired to be,” Menon says. “The goal is to enable more scenario analysis and better decisions at a faster pace than traditionally possible.”Built on Firstshift’s evergreen cloud and AI-native platform, Supply Chain Canvas leverages a combination of proprietary models and Anthropic's next-generation Claude technology using large language models (LLMs) and AI assistants. Supply Chain Canvas deploys quickly and delivers immediate value without the burden of traditional implementations. Supply Chain Canvas is SOC-2 Type 2 and GDPR compliant, meeting the same security standards customers already trust from Firstshift.Whether you're running a legacy planning system, a rigid enterprise platform, Supply Chain Canvas layers seamlessly on top, delivering the same level of intelligence without disrupting what's already in place. For companies already on the Firstshift platform, Supply Chain Canvas unlocks its full potential. Existing customers can go live in as little as two weeks with zero additional data migration. Companies interested in Supply Chain Canvas can request a live demonstration using their own data by visiting firstshift.ai About FirstshiftFirstshift helps supply chain leaders plan smarter and act faster through an AI-native supply chain planning and intelligence platform that delivers speed, impact and scale. Built to eliminate spreadsheets and replace legacy planning tools, Firstshift delivers AI powered advance planning capabilities at faster time to value and lower TCO than legacy planning systems.

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