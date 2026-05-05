Jindal Healthcare Rebrands as Anka to Pioneer Execution AI in Revenue Cycle Management

Anka AI that works your claims to resolution

Jindal Healthcare rebrands as Anka, launching an AI-native Execution Platform to automate revenue recovery and shield hospitals from the crisis of payer denials

Administrative burden threatens clinical continuity. Anka - symbolizing life - ensures providers’ financial life remains unbroken; the execution layer ensuring providers are paid for life they treat.” — Madhav Garg, CEO Anka

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jindal Healthcare, a veteran leader in healthcare revenue cycle, today announced its rebranding to Anka . The transition signals the company’s evolution into an AI-native Execution Platform designed to automate revenue recovery for mid-market healthcare organizations.Rural hospitals and independent physician groups are absorbing a crisis that the system's largest players can afford to weather. Hospitals collectively spend an estimated $20 billion annually just contesting payer denials - a tax on care delivery that falls hardest on those with the fewest administrative resources. 81% of clinicians in rural communities' report that insurer administrative requirements have directly reduced the quality of care their patients receive. Anka is built for the providers who can't afford to lose this fight."The administrative burden isn't just a nuisance anymore; it's a threat to clinical continuity," said Madhav Garg, CEO of Anka. "We chose the name Anka - inspired by the symbol for life - because our mission is to ensure the financial life of healthcare providers and rural hospitals remains unbroken. We aren't just another 'intelligence' dashboard. We are the execution layer that fights back against automated denials and ensures providers are paid for every life they treat."AI That Executes, Not Just Analyzes: Unlike traditional Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) tools that merely flag errors, Anka AI execution layer sits on top of existing EHR and billing systems to autonomously resolve the unworked AR that typically goes uncollected. Key performance benchmarks from the platform include:68.4% Overturn Rate: Achieving industry-leading recovery on complex, high-denial claims.<2 Minute Appeals: Reducing the time to file a comprehensive, evidence-based appeal from 20 minutes of manual labor to under two minutes of autonomous execution.Fixing the 'Three Leaks': The platform specifically targets the 18.7% denial leak, the 11% underpayment leak, and the 32% of AR that typically ages past 90 days.A Shield for the Safety Net: With 2026 Medicaid redetermination mandates and funding freezes putting community hospitals at risk of closure, Anka’s "Human-in-the-Loop" AI offers a mission-critical defense. By automating the recovery of underpayments and unpaid claims, Anka provides the margin necessary for safety-net providers to remain operational despite shrinking government reimbursements.About Anka (formerly Jindal Healthcare):Anka is pioneering Execution AI for healthcare RCM - turning complex billing operations into reliable, scalable revenue. As a core division of the $30 billion O.P. Jindal Group, Anka leverages over 25 years of operational excellence from its sister entity, JindalX - a global leader in customer experience and automation - and over 8 years of healthcare-specific RCM expertise.By marrying deep domain expertise with cutting-edge automation, Anka enables rural hospitals and physician groups to focus on their primary mission: delivering quality patient care.For more information, visit ankahealth.ai.

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