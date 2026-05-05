William A. Karges Fine Art Actively Buying & Selling Works by Edgar Payne and Gustave Baumann

Gustave Baumann Spring Freshet

Karges Fine Art announces its active acquisition and sale of works by two titans of American art: Edgar Payne and Gustave Baumann

This is an excellent gallery, with great works. A real treat.” — Inés Venturini

CARMEL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carmel's Premier Fine Art Gallery Invites Collectors to Open Gallery Event on May 16, 2026William A. Karges Fine Art , one of California's most respected fine art galleries, announces its active acquisition and sale of works by two titans of American art: Edgar Payne and Gustave Baumann . Collectors seeking to buy or sell museum-quality works by these artists are encouraged to contact the gallery directly.About William A. Karges Fine ArtFounded in 1987, William A. Karges Fine Art has built an internationally recognized reputation as a leading gallery specializing in historically significant, museum-quality Early California and American paintings from 1870 to 1950. Located in the heart of Carmel-by-the-Sea, the gallery is known for its rigorous scholarship, museum-quality publications, and deeply personalized client service. Karges Fine Art guarantees the authenticity of every work it sells and has placed important paintings in major private and institutional collections worldwide. Visit www.kargesfineart.com Edgar Payne (1883–1947)Edgar Payne is regarded as one of the great painters of the American West. Born in Missouri, Payne became celebrated for his sweeping landscapes of the Sierra Nevada, the California coast, the Southwest deserts, and the Swiss Alps. His bold brushwork, masterful use of light, and monumental compositions earned him widespread acclaim during his lifetime and remain highly sought after by collectors and institutions today. Payne was a founding member of the Laguna Beach Art Association and a central figure in the California Impressionist movement. Learn more at edgarpayne.com.Gustave Baumann (1881–1971)Gustave Baumann was a German-born American artist who became one of the foremost printmakers of the twentieth century. After training in Chicago and Munich, Baumann settled in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he produced an extraordinary body of color woodblock prints capturing the landscapes, people, and traditions of the American Southwest. His intricate, richly hued prints are prized for their technical brilliance and poetic sensibility, and they are held in collections from the Smithsonian to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Learn more at gustavebaumann.net.Unmatched Expertise in Payne & Baumann WorksWith nearly four decades of experience, William A. Karges Fine Art is recognized as one of the nation's foremost authorities on the works of both Edgar Payne and Gustave Baumann. The gallery's deep network of collectors, estate contacts, and auction specialists — combined with its uncompromising authentication standards — ensures that buyers and sellers receive expert guidance and the highest prices paid. Whether you are acquiring a first major work or deaccessioning an important piece, Karges Fine Art offers the knowledge, discretion, and market reach to achieve the best outcomes. https://www.kargesfineart.com/wanted Open Gallery Event — Save the Date!You are warmly invited to join William A. Karges Fine Art for an Open Gallery event on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the gallery in Carmel-by-the-Sea. Come view a curated selection of works by Edgar Payne, Gustave Baumann, and other Early California masters in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. Meet the gallery's expert staff, discuss your collection, and explore buying or consignment opportunities. All are welcome.ContactWilliam A. Karges Fine Art | Carmel-by-the-Sea, California | www.kargesfineart.com

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