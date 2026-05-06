Domtar facility Business recycler: a Domtar spirit

New governance model integrates Paper Excellence Canada, Domtar, and Resolute Forest Products to enhance ESG reporting and operational transparency

This initiative reinforces the company's commitment to transparency and qualified dialogue with society, ensuring we are constantly challenged to exceed our own limits.” — Sabrina de Branco, Global Chief Sustainability Officer of the Domtar Group

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Domtar Corporation — an industrial conglomerate specializing in paper, packaging, pulp, tissue, and wood products, with businessman Jackson Wijaya as a shareholder— is advancing its global sustainability strategy by strengthening its governance through the implementation of an External Advisory Committee composed of high-profile experts.

The committee includes professionals such as Tensie Whelan, Professor Emerita of Practice for Business and Society at New York University (NYU) and Founder of the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business; Jean Paul (JP) Gladu, founder and principal of Mokwateh, dedicated to creating opportunities for Indigenous and non-Indigenous business communities and ensuring a diversity of perspectives; and Helene Gagnon, Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) and Senior Vice President of Stakeholder Engagement at CAE, a global leader in simulation and training technology for aviation and defense.

The objective is for these specialists to contribute with strategic vision and independent perspectives regarding the execution of the group's sustainability strategy and to broaden the dialogue with diverse stakeholders. “This initiative reinforces the company's commitment to transparency and qualified dialogue with society, ensuring we are constantly challenged to exceed our own limits,” says Sabrina de Branco, Global Chief Sustainability Officer of the Domtar Group.

Integrated Governance Structure

In addition to the External Advisory Committee, a specific internal sustainability committee was created, featuring representatives from various departments across all Domtar Group business units, as well as members of the Executive Committee. These forums support strategy implementation, monitor initiative progress, and contribute to the ongoing identification of risks, opportunities, and operational priorities.

This model reinforces internal accountability and integration between the company's different areas. A primary goal is to consolidate information from several units of the three companies acquired by the Group in recent years—Paper Excellence Canada, Domtar, and Resolute Forest Products—to ensure greater transparency and increase the precision and credibility of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting.

The evolution of governance also includes advancements in aligning corporate sustainability policies, covering topics such as the environment, relations with Indigenous peoples, health and safety, human rights, and other issues relevant to the business and its stakeholders. This effort seeks to bring more coherence to the company's actions across its different operations while strengthening the foundation for reporting, management, and decision-making.

“Our goal is to transform sustainability into tangible value for both the business and society. This strategy reflects the voice of our stakeholders and our commitment to continuous evolution, even in the face of market and integration challenges,” affirms Sabrina.

2030 Targets

The Domtar Group's sustainability strategy is built on three fundamental pillars—Responsible Business, Environmental Stewardship, and Our People and Communities—defining 12 objectives for 2030. Key targets include the certification of 100% of wood sources, a reduction of emissions, and increasing partnerships with Indigenous peoples and support for communities.

The entire governance and sustainability strategy was developed over the last two years, based on the historical best practices of the three integrated companies and the direct involvement of more than 500 stakeholders, including Indigenous communities, NGOs, customers, suppliers, certifiers, and experts. As part of its engagement plan, the company provides quarterly updates to customers, NGOs, and other interested parties to foster collaborative and constructive relationships.

“We conducted numerous interviews, surveys, meetings, and workshops to capture concerns and expectations regarding our operations, allowing us to understand what our priorities should be for 2026 and 2030,” explains Sabrina de Branco. This participatory process enhanced the robustness and credibility of the strategy, which was reflected in the Domtar Group's first integrated sustainability report, launched in October 2025.

To maintain transparency, the company publishes quarterly updates on the implementation of the strategy on its website. These updates can be followed at Turning Strategy into Action: Q1 2026 Sustainability Strategy Update.

Another milestone was the publication of the first integrated CDP report covering climate, water, and forests. Despite the challenge of compiling data and indicators from the three companies that now form the Domtar Group, all results outperformed previous years for any of the individual companies. Details regarding the CDP can be accessed at Domtar Improves CDP Scores in First Integrated Disclosure.

Awards and Recognition

In 2025, Domtar was recognized as one of the 25 most sustainable private companies in the world. The ranking is an initiative by Corporate Knights, a global benchmark in sustainable economy research. The organization praised the Company's efficiency in manufacturing and marketing forest products using renewable resources free from fossil fuels.

During the same period, the company was featured in a documentary by the "SDG Leaders" project, presenting its vision and actions related to the 2030 sustainability strategy. The video can be accessed at https://www.cnbc.com/advertorial/acumen/#domtar

These milestones reinforce the company's positioning at a time when sustainability, transparency, and resilience are becoming increasingly strategic for the competitiveness of the global forest sector.

About Domtar

The Domtar is a leading manufacturer of diversified forest products, with operations in North America and a presence in paper, packaging, pulp, tissue, and wood products. The company maintains a focus on operational efficiency, responsible management of natural resources, innovation, and long-term value creation for customers, employees, communities, and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.domtar.com/sustentabilidade.

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