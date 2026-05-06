Inside the Fight Camp: Ciryl Gane and Firas Zahabi Track Biomarker Performance Data with Kintra Ahead of UFC Freedom 250

Kintra with Firas Zahabi and Aiemann Zahabi

Kintra , a wellness intelligence platform, delivers physiological insights to optimize training, recovery, and preparation for elite athletes

This is about leaving no stone unturned. Understanding how my body responds during camp can make a difference when it matters” — Ciryl Gane, No.1-ranked UFC heavyweight and Kintra advisory board member.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- No. 1-ranked UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane and renowned MMA Head Coach at Tristar Gym, Firas Zahabi, have partnered with Kintra , a multimodal wellness intelligence platform, to monitor performance and physiological data throughout their training camps ahead of UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on June 14, 2026.Throughout the UFC training camps, Kintra will monitor key hormonal biomarkers, including testosterone, cortisol, melatonin, and more, and will feed that data into their wellness intelligence platform that gives Gane and Zahabi AI-insights into recovery, readiness, and physical response. The result is faster, more precise decision-making on training load, rest, and preparation at every stage of the training camp.Taking place across Europe and North America, this marks Kintra’s first deployment with elite combat sport athletes, a real-world proving ground ahead of its broader consumer launch for high-performing athletes later this year. Embedded directly within the training environment, the platform is being stress-tested at the highest level of combat sport, giving athletes and coaches a window into the body’s response to preparation.Ciryl Gane and Firas Zahabi are members of the Kintra advisory board and shareholders, reinforcing a broader shift toward athlete-driven innovation in HealthTech.“This is about leaving no stone unturned. Understanding how my body responds during camp can make a difference when it matters,” said Ciryl Gane, No.1-ranked UFC heavyweight and Kintra advisory board member.“At this level, small advantages matter. The more clearly you can see what’s happening internally, the better decisions we can make,” added Firas Zahabi, Head Coach at Tristar Gym and Kintra advisory board member.Kintra reflects a growing evolution in high-performance sport, where athletes are taking ownership of their data and investing in tools that support performance and wellness. Kintra plans to be introduced to high-performance and elite consumer athletes later this year, bringing the same physiological intelligence used in UFC training camps to a broader audience.About KintraKintra is a multimodal wellness intelligence platform advancing how individuals understand and optimize their physiology. By integrating multiple health data streams into a unified system, Kintra delivers actionable insights for performance, recovery, and overall well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.