Influential Women Showcases Sarah Zevalkink, PHR, SHRM-SCP: Driving Organizational Growth Through HR Leadership

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experienced HR Consultant and Culture Strategist Helps Michigan Organizations Align People, Leadership, and Business Strategy for Long-Term SuccessSarah (Bokina) Zevalkink, PHR, SHRM-SCP, is a respected human resources leader, consultant, and culture strategist with more than 16 years of experience helping organizations align people strategy with business objectives. Based in the Grand Rapids metropolitan area, Sarah is recognized for her ability to bridge the gap between strategic vision and operational execution while helping organizations create meaningful, sustainable workplace cultures.Currently serving as a Human Resources Consultant at HR Collaborative, Sarah partners with organizations across Michigan to design and implement scalable people strategies that support growth, strengthen culture, and improve organizational effectiveness. Her work includes helping businesses build HR infrastructure from the ground up, modernize people operations, and develop leadership practices that support long-term success.Sarah earned her Master’s Degree in Human Resource Administration from Central Michigan University and her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources Management from Ferris State University. She also maintains several respected professional credentials, including Professional in Human Resources (PHR), SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), and Predictive Index Practitioner certifications.Throughout her career, Sarah has held senior leadership positions with prominent Michigan organizations, including Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids Downtown Market, and John Ball Zoo. In these roles, she led initiatives focused on organizational development, culture enhancement, operational modernization, and employee engagement, helping organizations navigate growth while strengthening workplace environments.In addition to her professional leadership, Sarah remains actively involved in her community and industry. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Human Resources Group of West Michigan and is a graduate of Leadership Grand Rapids, Class of 2025.Sarah attributes much of her success to her ability to connect strategy with operations and align organizational goals with practical implementation. Throughout her career, she has focused on developing strategic ideas while also creating systems, processes, and structures that leaders and teams can realistically apply. She believes this balance between strategic thinking and strong execution has allowed her to help organizations move from intention to meaningful impact.One of the most influential lessons Sarah has learned throughout her career is the importance of active listening. She believes that truly hearing and understanding leaders, employees, and stakeholders helps uncover root issues and leads to more thoughtful and effective solutions.For young women entering the HR profession, Sarah encourages them to approach the field with both passion and realism. She recognizes that HR can often be emotionally demanding and misunderstood, with much of the work happening behind the scenes. At the same time, she believes the profession is deeply meaningful because HR leaders help shape organizational culture, support employees, and guide important business decisions. She encourages young professionals to stay grounded in their values, remain authentic, and remember that their work creates a lasting impact even when the results are not always immediately visible.Sarah also sees the rise of artificial intelligence as both one of the greatest opportunities and challenges facing the HR profession today. While AI is helping organizations automate administrative functions and improve data-driven decision-making, she believes it also raises important questions regarding ethics, transparency, and workforce change. In her view, HR professionals play a critical role in helping organizations adopt AI responsibly while keeping people, trust, and human judgment at the center of decision-making.The values that guide Sarah in both her professional and personal life are integrity, empathy, and authenticity. She believes in doing the right thing even when it is difficult, approaching people with honesty and respect, and fostering workplace cultures where individuals feel comfortable being themselves. Through her leadership and consulting work, Sarah Zevalkink continues to help organizations build healthier cultures, stronger teams, and more sustainable people strategies.Learn More about Sarah Zevalkink:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sarah-zevalkink Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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