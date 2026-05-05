Mora Capital Management Switzerland surpasses CHF1.9 billion in assets under management following 130% growth

Jaime Moreno, CEO of Mora Capital Management Switzerland

For the second consecutive year, annual growth remained close to 40%

This year’s strong results should not be seen in isolation; they are the outcome of a clearly defined and distinctive strategy in private banking.” — Jaime Moreno, CEO of Mora Capital Management Switzerland

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mora Capital Management Switzerland ended 2025 at a record level of assets under management (AUM), reaching CHF1.953 billion. The increase compared to 2024 stood at 38%, with annual growth remaining close to 40% for the second consecutive year. This strong performance translates into 131% growth over just three years, more than doubling the CHF844 million in assets under management reported at end-2022.

Mora Capital Management Switzerland, which operated under the Boreal Capital Management brand until March, further consolidates its position in Switzerland and strengthens its standing as a Swiss portfolio management firm serving private clients through a boutique, relationship-driven model. Its new name, adopted this spring and incorporating the surname of the founding family of its parent company, MoraBanc Group, reinforces this positioning and supports its future growth ambitions.

“We are very satisfied with our performance in 2025, which has enabled us to increase our contribution to MoraBanc Group. However, this year’s strong results should not be seen in isolation; they are the outcome of a clearly defined and distinctive strategy in private banking which I believe will enable us to continue strengthening our position in a key market such as Switzerland,” said Jaime Moreno, CEO of Mora Capital Management Switzerland.

The strong performance of Mora Capital Management Switzerland and other international subsidiaries was also reflected in the consolidated results of MoraBanc Group, which reached a record in 2025 with €20.141 billion in assets under management.

With a net profit of €62.5 million, the group marked its tenth consecutive year of growth. International subsidiaries, including Mora Capital Switzerland, posted a profit of €8.1 million, representing a 60% year-on-year increase.



About Mora Capital Management

Mora Capital Management Switzerland is part of MoraBanc Group, a family-owned financial group of Andorran origin with a presence in Andorra, Spain, the United States and Switzerland. In 2025, MoraBanc exceeded €20 billion in assets under management and reported net profit of €62.5 million, up 8% year-on-year, with a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 20.52%.

Growth at Mora Capital Management Switzerland has contributed to the Group’s international expansion. MoraBanc Group’s acquisitions of the securities firm Tressis and Banco Europeo de Finanzas (BEF) in Spain have also been key drivers of this growth.

www.moracapitalgroup.com

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This publication is for information purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument or to enter into any portfolio management or advisory mandate. Past growth in assets under management or financial results is not an indicator of future development. Figures are based on internal/group reporting as of 31 December 2025, unless otherwise stated.[

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