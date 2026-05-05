Influential Women Profiles Esther Benton, MBA, EA: Founder of TrueCount Advisor and Co-Owner of Ugly Dog Heating

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Tax Expertise, Business Leadership, and Practical Financial Guidance to Support Entrepreneurs and Individuals NationwideCarrollton, Texas — Esther Benton, MBA, EA, is the Founder of TrueCount Advisor, a bookkeeping, tax preparation, and advisory firm serving small businesses and individuals throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex and across the United States. As an Enrolled Agent authorized to represent taxpayers before the IRS, Esther provides structured, compliant, and client-focused financial services grounded in accuracy, integrity, and long-term planning.Her firm operates under the guiding principle: Accurate Books • Strategic Taxes • Better Decisions.Bookkeeping, Tax, and Advisory ServicesA certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, Esther works closely with entrepreneurs and individuals to establish organized bookkeeping systems, maintain ethical tax compliance, and implement proactive, year-round tax strategies. Her services include small business tax preparation, individual tax filings, bookkeeping cleanup, ongoing bookkeeping support, and QuickBooks Online optimization.Her approach is guided by a clear philosophy: integrity first, structure second, and growth third.A Practical Approach Built on Real ExperienceEsther earned her Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University, combining formal business education with real-world operational leadership experience. In addition to leading TrueCount Advisor, she co-owns Ugly Dog Heating and Cooling alongside her husband, where she oversees financial systems, payroll, and internal operations.Her firsthand experience as a business owner allows her to understand the challenges entrepreneurs face daily, giving her a practical and relatable approach when advising clients.Helping Clients Build Financial ClarityThrough her work, Esther helps clients create financial clarity and operational efficiency while positioning their businesses for long-term stability and growth. She believes successful financial management requires not only technical expertise but also persistence, adaptability, and ethical decision-making.Values, Leadership, and PerspectiveEsther attributes her success to faith, her upbringing, personal determination, persistence, continuous learning, and the support of a close circle—especially her husband. She believes these foundations have helped her remain resilient and focused throughout her professional journey.One of the most valuable lessons she carries is the understanding that no one succeeds entirely alone. She strongly believes in asking for help when needed and maintaining a work ethic where setbacks become opportunities for growth and learning.Advice for Aspiring ProfessionalsFor young women entering the bookkeeping, accounting, or tax profession, Esther encourages them not to fear failure. She believes obstacles and setbacks are a natural part of growth and advises aspiring professionals to stay persistent, continue learning, and keep moving forward regardless of challenges.Industry Insight and OpportunitiesEsther recognizes both the challenges and opportunities shaping today’s financial services industry. She notes that client acquisition and marketing remain ongoing challenges as professionals adapt to evolving digital platforms while balancing multiple responsibilities and navigating changing business environments. At the same time, she sees strong opportunities in networking, referrals, and increased visibility, all of which can contribute to long-term growth within the bookkeeping and tax industry.Commitment to Clients and CommunityAt the core of Esther’s professional and personal life are the values of faith, integrity, persistence, continuous learning, and maintaining a strong work ethic while always doing things the right way.Based in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex and serving clients nationwide, Esther Benton remains committed to helping business owners and individuals achieve financial organization, confidence, and sustainable success through trusted guidance and ethical financial practices.Learn More about Esther Benton:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Esther-Benton Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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