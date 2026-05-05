GBSH Consult Group Announces Recognition Among Africa’s Fastest Growing Consulting Firms

H.E. Prof. Dr. Ambassador Tal Edgars, PhD - GBSH Consult Group Executive Chairman

GBSH reveals continued growth after top rankings by Financial Times, News24, and Statista in 2025 and 2026

SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GBSH Consult Group has strengthened its standing as one of Africa’s fastest-growing and most influential consulting firms, supported by consecutive high-profile rankings across regional and global benchmarks.The firm was ranked 43rd overall in the Financial Times Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2025 list and secured the top position in the Management Consulting category. This recognition reflects the company’s strong focus on execution and measurable client outcomes across complex environments.As reported by News24 and Statista , GBSH Consult Group was named among South Africa’s Growth Champions 2026.Building on this performance, GBSH Consult Group was also named among South Africa’s Growth Champions 2026 by News24 and Statista. The ranking evaluates companies based on organic revenue growth between 2021 and 2024, highlighting firms that demonstrate resilience and sustained expansion. GBSH placed 26th nationally, recording a compound annual growth rate of 38.24 percent and total growth of 164.2 percent, with revenue reaching approximately R900 million (US $ 53 488 494) in 2024. These rankings reflect the group’s ability to convert its continental scale, customer relationships, and institutional credibility into sustained commercial performance. In South Africa, where the African HQ operates, the rankings point to continued engagement with clients and communities, supported by a presence spanning over decades.Founded in 1995 in Washington, DC, and with its African headquarters established in Johannesburg in 2015, GBSH Consult Group has grown into a global strategy and management consulting firm operating across five continents. The firm provides advisory services spanning strategy, mergers and acquisitions, market entry, digital transformation, and organizational change for corporations, governments, and high-growth enterprises.The company is led by H.E. Prof. Dr. Amb. Tal Edgars, Group Executive Chairman, whose leadership has guided its international expansion and strengthened its presence across Africa and emerging markets. Under his direction, GBSH has built a reputation for combining strategic insight with hands-on implementation, working closely with clients to deliver tangible results.“Our growth reflects the trust placed in us by leaders who are serious about transformation and sustainable impact. We do not just advise. We partner to deliver measurable results in high-stakes environments,” said Prof. Edgars.“Our Group uses its African Footprint as a platform to deliver practical value to clients in South Africa and across regional markets, “ said Dr. Morongwa, GBSH Consult Group Executive Director.“Our Brand’s consistency is supported by long-term partnerships and customer confidence in our organisation”, said Mr. Cullens, GBSH Consult Group’s VP in Marketing, Strategy and Communications.Why GBSH Stands Out• Proven Track Record: 29+ years of delivering strategy with execution across Africa, BRICS nations, the Gulf, and beyond.• Organic, Sustainable Growth: Strong revenue momentum driven by client results rather than aggressive acquisition.• Local Expertise, Global Reach: Deep understanding of African markets combined with international networks and best practices.• Impact-Driven: Focus on areas such as energy transition, infrastructure, AfCFTA alignment, governance, and inclusive development.With a track record of advising listed companies, state-owned enterprises, and multinational organizations, GBSH continues to expand its influence in key sectors while addressing evolving economic and geopolitical challenges.GBSH Consult Group continues to set the benchmark for what a modern, Africa-rooted global consulting firm can achieve, combining rigorous strategy, global intelligence, and hands-on scalability to help clients thrive amid complexity.

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