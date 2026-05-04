Governor Abbott Celebrates 75th National Day Of Prayer At Governor’s Prayer Breakfast

TEXAS, May 4 - May 4, 2026 | Round Rock, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the 75th annual National Day of Prayer at the annual Governor's Prayer Breakfast.

"Wherever two or more gather in His name, God is with us," said Governor Abbott. "God is with us today as we celebrate the National Day of Prayer here in Texas and across the United States of America. God hears us. God ensures that through his almighty hand and his almighty Grace, he's saving us each and every day as we live. God bless you all, and God bless the great state of Texas."

Speaking to a room of over 500 faith leaders and Texans, Governor Abbott emphasized the power of prayer and the graces that flow through the Holy Spirit. The Governor encouraged Texans to remain faithful in all circumstances and to know that God will guard them. Additionally, Governor Abbott called on the crowd to pray for the men and women in law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the line of duty.

At the breakfast, Governor Abbott presented the Texas Day of Prayer proclamation, designating Friday, May 1, as Texas Day of Prayer. The proclamation encourages all Texans of faith to unite in prayer, acknowledge God’s glory, find strength in His promises, and express gratitude for the many blessings He has given us.

The Governor was joined by Senator Donna Campbell, Representative Brad Buckley, Representative Stan Gerdes, Representative Caroline Harris-Davila, Representative Hillary Hickland, and other fellow faith and local leaders.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.