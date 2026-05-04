Texas Wins 2026 Prosperity Cup As Top State For Job-Creating Business Investment

TEXAS, May 4 - May 4, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas winning the 2026 Prosperity Cup awarded annually by Site Selection magazine to the top-performing state for job-creating business investment.

“Texas is once again the top state for job-creating business investment,” said Governor Abbott. “In Texas, we want people and businesses to succeed. With America’s best business climate, powered by predictable, pro-growth policies and a highly skilled and growing workforce, we will build a more prosperous Texas for decades to come.”

“If you want to know how Texas put together a corporate facility deal-making dynasty, it pays to look at the numbers,” said Executive Vice President of Conway Data Inc. and Site Selection magazine Ron Starner. “By any measure employed by Site Selection, Texas outperforms all comers and does so by a wide margin.”

Texas again takes the crown for registering the highest scores across 10 categories in the Prosperity Cup index that tracks business location and expansion projects, capital investment, job creation, business and tax climate, and workforce readiness.

This is the second year in a row Texas has been recognized by Site Selection with this “Triple Crown” win. In March, Governor Abbott accepted Site Selection magazine's Governor's Cup recognizing Texas as the No. 1 state for attracting the most new and expanded business facility projects for an unprecedented 14th consecutive year. Last November, Site Selection recognized Texas for the third year in a row as the Top Business Climate in the U.S.

Learn more about why Texas works for job-creating businesses: gov.texas.gov/business