Governor Abbott Appoints Ferry As Judge Of The 213th Judicial District Court In Tarrant County

TEXAS, May 4 - May 4, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Michael Ferry to the 213th Judicial District Court in Tarrant County for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Michael Ferry of Fort Worth is the assistant district attorney in the Narcotics Unit of the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Additionally, he serves as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division. He previously worked as a special agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration, and he served as a lieutenant and surface warfare officer in the United States Navy. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Federalist Society. Ferry received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southern California and a Juris Doctor from the University of San Francisco.