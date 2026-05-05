Influential Women Highlights Sarah Zabel: Founder of MAZE Resolutions PA Championing Human-Centered Dispute Resolution

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing Decades of Legal Leadership, Mentorship, and Public Service to Mediation and Arbitration Practice Focused on Resolving Conflict with Empathy and IntegrityNorth Miami Beach, Florida — Sarah Zabel is a distinguished legal professional, former Circuit Court Judge, and Founder of MAZE Resolutions PA, a mediation and arbitration practice dedicated to helping businesses and families resolve disputes outside of prolonged and costly litigation. Guided by a philosophy rooted in kindness, empathy, and fairness, Sarah has built a practice focused on reducing the emotional and financial strain often associated with the traditional court system while helping clients find practical, respectful solutions to conflict.At MAZE Resolutions PA, Sarah leads a team of six female neutrals, including retired judges, with a strong emphasis on mentorship, intentional growth, and a human-centered approach to dispute resolution. Through her leadership, the firm has become known not only for legal excellence but also for creating an environment where clients feel heard, respected, and supported throughout difficult situations.Before founding MAZE Resolutions PA, Sarah served nearly 16 years as a Circuit Court Judge in Miami-Dade County, presiding over civil, family, juvenile, and criminal divisions, as well as serving on the appellate panel. Her extensive judicial experience gave her a comprehensive understanding of the legal system and reinforced her commitment to helping individuals resolve disputes efficiently and compassionately whenever possible.Sarah began her legal career in the State Attorney’s Office, where she handled matters involving child support enforcement. After the State Attorney’s Office, Sarah was in private practice in the areas of employment law, family law, and commercial litigation. Early in her career, she also became actively involved with the Florida Association for Women Lawyers (Miami-Dade FAWL), where she became President, which shaped her dedication to public service, community service, and advancing women within the legal profession.Sarah attributes her success to a lifelong commitment to mentorship, public service, and perseverance. She believes that strong family support, thoughtful career decisions, and a willingness to work hard and make sacrifices have all contributed to her professional journey. For Sarah, however, the greatest reward has always been helping others navigate difficult challenges and paying forward the opportunities and guidance she received throughout her own career.One of the most influential lessons Sarah carries with her comes from a story involving Marlo Thomas and her father, Danny Thomas. According to the story, when Marlo considered changing her last name because of comparisons to her father, he advised her to “run your race.” That philosophy became a guiding principle throughout Sarah’s life and career. When she chose to run for judge despite criticism and doubts from others, she focused on her goals, blocked out negativity, and moved forward with confidence. Today, she shares that same advice with aspiring judges, young attorneys, and professionals navigating uncertainty or criticism.For women entering the legal field or any profession, Sarah strongly encourages seeking mentorship, asking questions, and remaining open to learning opportunities. She believes resilience and determination are essential, especially when facing rejection or closed doors. In her view, success is not measured solely by academic achievements or titles, but by the person someone becomes throughout their journey. She consistently encourages young professionals to remain confident, stay focused on their own path, and refuse to allow negativity to derail their ambitions.At the core of Sarah’s professional and personal philosophy are the values of humanity, kindness, empathy, and justice. She believes people should approach others with compassion because no one truly knows the struggles another person may be facing. Her dedication to fairness and equality has shaped both her legal career and her community involvement.Sarah’s professional journey has also been marked by resilience and purpose. While balancing family responsibilities, she attended law school while pregnant, originally intending to pursue entertainment law before ultimately discovering her calling in public service and the judiciary. Over the years, she has been recognized for her leadership and mentorship through honors from organizations including the Women of Tomorrow program and the Miami Beach Chamber. She has also created impactful initiatives such as TLC for The Law Collaboratively and Miami Shine, which support youth transitioning out of foster care and provide mentorship opportunities for vulnerable populations.Outside of her professional life, Sarah prioritizes family, wellness, and personal growth. She recently joined a beginner women’s pickleball league comprised of women from various professional backgrounds, describing the experience as beneficial for the mind, body, and soul. An avid reader, she values quiet moments with a good book and cherishes time spent with her family. Sarah is especially proud of her four children and credits much of her strength to the support of her husband, whom she describes as an inspiring role model whose resilience and positive outlook have deeply influenced their family.Today, through her work at MAZE Resolutions PA, Sarah Zabel continues to guide clients through the legal “maze” with compassion, integrity, and unwavering dedication—helping individuals and businesses resolve conflict while preserving dignity, humanity, and hope.Learn More about Sarah Zabel:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Sarah-Zabel , or through her profile on MAZE Resolutions PA, https://mazeresolutions.com/attorney/sarah-zabel/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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