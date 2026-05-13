Charité Spin-Off POROUS strengthens the team with a pioneer of osteoporosis diagnostics business

POROUS GmbH has significantly strengthened the management team with a new Chief Business Development Officer, Dr. Ossi Riekkinen

POROUS GmbH on the way to revolutionize bone health diagnostics

Detecting bone health changes within a much shorter time than current routines, literally months not years, by means of ultrasound opens highly promising new business opportunities for follow-up” — Dr. Ossi Riekkinen

POTSDAM, GERMANY, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- POROUS GmbH has significantly strengthened the management team with a new Chief Business Development Officer, Dr. Ossi Riekkinen. Earlier, Dr. Riekkinen has worked in the osteoporosis diagnostics segment for over 20 years and has been a main founder and long-time CEO of Bone Index Finland (Bindex).“We are extremely pleased to join forces with Dr. Riekkinen. Dr. Riekkinen’s strong experience and understanding about medical device segment and especially on bone health business segment comes at the right moment. Currently, POROUS is pushing company growth and commercialization, and Dr. Riekkinen is a key team player for us,” comments Julia Eschenbrenner, CEO of POROUS.“It is a great honour for me to join the team. The technology is absolutely the most impressive I have seen, and I truly believe it to be a game changer. This is exactly the spirit of the home institution Charité, a world top class medical centre. POROUS has the power to revolutionize the bone health diagnostics market with its unique ultrasound backscattering technology. In a study by Charité, it captured cortical bone microstructure changes within months. Detecting bone health changes within a much shorter time than current routines, literally months not years, by means of ultrasound opens highly promising new business opportunities for follow-up of treatments, nutrition, skeletal longevity and women’s health, e.g. at menopause. It has potential far beyond the current market of osteoporosis diagnostic.,” says Dr. Riekkinen.Bert-Arjan Millenaar, CEO of impact venture builder NLC Health ventures states: “Osteoporosis is a silent overlooked disease of tremendous impact. Every 3rd woman & every 5th man over 50 years suffers a fragility fracture leading to increased mortality, need of permanent care and poor health in age. The costs of fragility fractures heavily burden healthcare systems in aging societies (~ 60 billion EUR p.a. in EU alone). POROUS has the power to lessen the current diagnostic gap and effectively prevent fractures by empowering bone health management. Our early invest and trust in POROUS has been justified by the strong progress of the team. The emergence and growth of skeletal longevity and women’s health market segments substantiate osteoporosis as major investment case.”POROUS GmbH is a Spin-off of the Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin co-founded by NLC Health Ventures and Ascenion, the Charité’s technology transfer partner, with the mission to revolutionize bone health diagnostic. The POROUS team around CEO Julia Eschenbrenner, CTO Jonas Massmann and CFO Konstantin Hemmelrath has raised over 5 million EUR in private equity previously and received public funding by the prestigious EIC Accelerator grant and ProFIT Brandenburg. POROUS runs a rigorous confirmatory clinical trial program in eight renown European clinical sites collecting data from two thousand participants and has recently reached the major milestone of closing the first part of the Fracture Risk Study. POROUS is a certified medical device company since 2021 and located in the vibrant Potsdam Science Park.Additional information:Dr. Ossi Riekkinen, Chief Business Development Officerriekkinen@porous.care , +358503632797Julia Eschenbrenner, CEOEschenbrenner@porous.care ,+4915124237644

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