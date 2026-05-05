RobosizeME Unveils Its Automation Center, Bringing Performance Tracking and ROI Forecasting to Hotel Groups

New Automation Center gives operators a single interface to monitor live workflow activity, access run histories, and model cost savings before deployment.

Hotels are no longer asking whether to automate, but how to manage and measure it effectively. The Automation Center puts a number on what automation is recovering, and what it could recover next.” — Stephen Burke, Founder & CEO of RobosizeME

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME , a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to the global hotel industry, is making its Automation Center available, a platform designed to give hotel operators full visibility into the performance and impact of their automated workflows. Combining real-time monitoring with pre-deployment ROI forecasting, the solution allows hotels to both track ongoing automation activity and evaluate potential time and cost savings before implementation.As automation becomes more widely used to manage repetitive operational tasks—such as reservation checks, commission reporting, and virtual credit card reconciliation—hotels are increasingly looking for ways to measure its effectiveness. The Automation Center addresses this by consolidating all automation activity into a single interface, where users can track key metrics including time saved, labor cost recovery, and return on investment. This centralized view transforms automation from a background function into a measurable operational component.“Hotels are no longer asking whether to automate, but how to manage and measure it effectively. The Automation Center makes that concrete; in OTA VCC reconciliation alone, untracked workflows can cost a property 1 to 2% of OTA revenue annually,” said Stephen Burke, CEO and Founder of RobosizeME. “For a property doing €2M through OTAs, that is €20,000 to €40,000 a year gone without anyone noticing until year-end. The Automation Center puts a number on what automation is recovering, and what it could recover next.”The platform offers insight into how automation contributes to daily operations. By analyzing workflow activity, hotels can identify which processes deliver the most efficiency, how frequently automations run, and where time savings are most significant.A key feature of the Automation Center is its ROI forecasting capability, which enables hotels to model automation scenarios before deployment. By estimating potential labor hours saved and associated cost reductions over different timeframes, the tool supports more informed investment decisions and prioritization of automation initiatives.The platform is designed to ensure automation is not experienced as a “black box,” placing a strong emphasis on transparency and reliability. Users can access run histories, scheduling details, and completion statuses for each automated process, ensuring that workflows remain visible and verifiable at all times.“Visibility is critical for building trust in automation,” added Linda Girrbach, Co-Founder and Head of Hospitality Consulting at RobosizeME. “By giving teams access to both forward-looking projections and real-time operational data, we ensure automation remains controlled, transparent, and aligned with day-to-day hotel performance.”The Automation Center is available to existing RobosizeME clients within the platform. Hotels not yet using RobosizeME can explore projected time and cost savings via the Potential Savings Calculator, accessible to all upon sign-up in the RobosizeME Marketplace.About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, Jumeirah Hotels and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit https://www.robosize.me/

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