Ho‘omaika‘i to the winners of the 2026 Lei Contest!

145 lei submitted as part of the 98th Lei Day Celebration

Melvin “Moki” Labra and his Mayor’s Grand Prize-winning lei. May 1, 2026.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) is proud to announce the winners of the Lei Contest presented during the 98th Lei Day Celebration held at Kapi‘olani Park today, May 1, 2026!

Ho‘omaika‘i (congratulations) to Melvin “Moki” Labra for winning the Mayor’s Grand Prize with his lei kui made of hau, kī (ti leaf), and tricolor dracaena. His monetary prize of $500 is part of a nearly $5,400 purse for winners in 14 other lei categories, all rewarded for their renowned and exquisite lei.

This year there were 145 entries total in various categories based on the lei-maker’s age, lei style, color, and materials. Mahalo to all of the talented lei-makers who entered the contest, especially the amazing keiki participants!

The fresh lei from the Lei Contest will be taken to Mauna ‘Ala (The Royal Mausoleum) and Kawaiāha‘o Church tomorrow, May 2. During that time, the 2026 Lei Court and members of the public will place the lei on the graves and tombs of Hawai‘i’s ali‘i.

Mahalo to the thousands of participants, performers, and lei enthusiasts who enjoyed today’s Lei Day Celebration at Kapi‘olani Park!

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

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Website: honolulu.gov/parks