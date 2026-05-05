Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,047 in the last 365 days.

Ho‘omaika‘i to the winners of the 2026 Lei Contest!

145 lei submitted as part of the 98th Lei Day Celebration

Melvin “Moki” Labra and his Mayor’s Grand Prize-winning lei. May 1, 2026.
Melvin “Moki” Labra and his Mayor’s Grand Prize-winning lei. May 1, 2026.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) is proud to announce the winners of the Lei Contest presented during the 98th Lei Day Celebration held at Kapi‘olani Park today, May 1, 2026!

Ho‘omaika‘i (congratulations) to Melvin “Moki” Labra for winning the Mayor’s Grand Prize with his lei kui made of hau, kī (ti leaf), and tricolor dracaena. His monetary prize of $500 is part of a nearly $5,400 purse for winners in 14 other lei categories, all rewarded for their renowned and exquisite lei.

This year there were 145 entries total in various categories based on the lei-maker’s age, lei style, color, and materials. Mahalo to all of the talented lei-makers who entered the contest, especially the amazing keiki participants!

The fresh lei from the Lei Contest will be taken to Mauna ‘Ala (The Royal Mausoleum) and Kawaiāha‘o Church tomorrow, May 2. During that time, the 2026 Lei Court and members of the public will place the lei on the graves and tombs of Hawai‘i’s ali‘i.

Mahalo to the thousands of participants, performers, and lei enthusiasts who enjoyed today’s Lei Day Celebration at Kapi‘olani Park!

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

Follow the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation online and on social media:

YouTube: bit.ly/DPRyoutube    Twitter: @honolulu_parks   Instagram: @honolulu_parks 

Facebook: facebook.com/honolulu.parks    Nextdoor: bit.ly/DPRnextdoor    

Website: honolulu.gov/parks

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ho‘omaika‘i to the winners of the 2026 Lei Contest!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.