Garda Tech Announces Launch of Joint Support and Recovery Brand

Garda Tech knee support built for active movement, from training to recovery and everyday performance.

Garda Tech launches with support gear focused on joint support, mobility, pain relief, recovery, and active movement, now available on Amazon

Garda Tech was born from a personal belief that staying active, moving freely, and living with confidence should not be limited by pain, injury, or age.” — Alfredo Granados

BOYTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garda Tech today announced its official U.S. launch, introducing a joint support and recovery brand focused on helping people stay active with greater comfort, confidence, and stability. Now available on Amazon, the launch marks the brand’s market debut.Created and designed in the United States, Garda Tech offers joint support gear built for people who want to keep moving forward, whether they are training, working, recovering, or simply staying active in everyday life. The brand combines high-quality materials, functional design, and performance-inspired thinking to create support products suited to sport, recovery, work, and daily activity.At the center of the brand is a simple belief: movement is more than motion, it is progress. Garda Tech’s philosophy is rooted in supporting people at any age who want to stay active, stay comfortable, and stay in control of their goals without letting pain, discomfort, or physical setbacks slow them down.“Garda Tech was created for people who do not want pain, discomfort, or limitations to define how they move through life,” said Alfredo Granados, Founder of Garda Tech. “The brand stands for progress, for showing up, staying active, and continuing to move forward with confidence, whether that means training hard, recovering well, or simply living life on your own terms.”The brand’s product development process has also included input from professionals in sports, movement, and orthopedic support, helping inform priorities such as fit, comfort, usability, and versatility across different activity contexts.Amazon serves as Garda Tech’s initial distribution channel, providing an early platform to reach consumers across the United States and build awareness in a category where support, comfort, recovery, and performance increasingly overlap. Over time, the brand expects to expand its portfolio with additional products aligned with its focus on active lifestyles, mobility, recovery, and everyday support.As part of the launch, Garda Tech is also developing educational and brand content to help consumers better understand product purpose, fit, and use occasions. The offering will continue to evolve based on consumer feedback, category learning, and ongoing product development.The brand message, “Don’t just bounce back, power forward,” reflects that broader philosophy: support should not only help people recover, but also help them keep progressing and enjoying life. Products are now available on Amazon and through the brand’s official website at gardatechgear.com. Additional information about Garda Tech and future brand updates will be shared through the company’s official digital channels.About Garda TechGarda Tech is a joint support and recovery brand focused on mobility, comfort, and everyday movement. Created and designed in the United States, the brand develops support gear built around comfort, stability, pain relief, and everyday usability across training, sports, work, recovery, and daily activity. Garda Tech is a brand owned by Garda Group LLC.

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