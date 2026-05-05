A New Era of Women's Leadership Development Emerges At The National She Speaks CEO Women in Leadership Conference Denver

Priscilla Nakane, Founder of She Speaks CEO will take the stage as the host and moderator of The She Speaks CEO National Women in Leadership Conference, May 15-17, 2026, at the Sheraton Denver Downtown, in Denver, CO The She Speaks CEO Women in Leadership Conference 2026 Flyer Invitation Speaker Lineup at The She Speaks CEO Women in Leadership Conference, for women leaders in Denver, May 15-17, 2027

Women's leadership development gets modernized with sessions on AI, tech, and real executive strategy for today's female leaders, May 15-17, 2026 in Colorado

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As women's leadership continues to rise in prominence, a new leadership development conference emerges as the answer to modern professional development for executive women and rising female business leaders.

The She Speaks CEO National Women in Leadership Conference takes place in Denver, May 15–17, 2026, at the luxurious Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, for three days of executive leadership development focused on modern leadership for executive women leaders, founders, corporate professionals, public-sector professionals, and rising decision-makers navigating the future of leadership in an increasingly uncertain environment driven by AI and fast-moving innovation.

As Denver becomes a growing national hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, hospitality, and business leadership, the producer of the She Speaks CEO Conference says it made sense to bring the flagship women’s leadership conference to Denver.

Presented with support from local partners, including VISIT DENVER and the national F1 Arcade brand, along with international tech company Marblism, the conference is positioning itself as a modernized leadership development experience intentionally designed to move beyond traditional networking-event models and inspiration-only conference programming to provide women leaders with hands-on training in how to implement AI and innovation into their workflows and leadership strategies.

The conference blends executive-level strategy, applied AI and innovation education, leadership workshops, and mastermind-style roundtable sessions, with no-holds-barred panel discussions, personalized leadership mapping, and high-touch hospitality experiences designed for high-potential business women operating in a next-gen business environment.

The conference is the vision of Priscilla Nakane, a longtime entrepreneur, media executive, communications strategist, experiential marketing leader, and founder of multiple companies, including The V Agency, The Dolce Vita Group, Tech Deck and Lux Vegas Magazines, and now the ecosystem that is She Speaks CEO.

Nakane brings more than two decades of multidisciplinary experience spanning media, hospitality, communications, executive branding, public relations, business strategy, live event production, and experiential marketing. Her background also includes municipal government administrations for the cities of West Hollywood and San Juan Capistrano, offering firsthand insight into both public and private-sector leadership environments.

Notably, Nakane has built the conference independently, without venture capital funding, institutional backing, or the support of a traditional media engine, relying instead on strategic partnerships, executive branding expertise, business development strategy, and entrepreneurial resilience to bring the national leadership conference vision to life.

“We’re creating a leadership conference built for how women need to lead today,” said Nakane. “Women leaders are navigating AI disruption, workforce evolution, economic pressure, visibility demands, operational complexity, and rapid technological transformation all at once. Leadership development can no longer remain surface-level or outdated. Modern women leaders need strategy, implementation, innovation, executive access, and real-world leadership tools they can immediately apply, and that's what we are building.”

Unlike traditional conference models centered primarily around passive panels and generalized networking, the She Speaks CEO experience was intentionally developed as an implementation-focused leadership environment designed to help women strengthen leadership capability, executive presence, strategic thinking, innovation fluency, and organizational impact.

Attendees are flying in from across the country and will participate in multi-track programming designed to help women immediately integrate modern leadership strategies into their organizations, careers, and businesses.

A major differentiator of the conference is its exclusive C-Track Executive Experience, a high-touch VIP leadership environment designed specifically for executive women leaders, founders, senior decision-makers, and high-performing professionals seeking elevated strategy and meaningful executive-level access. Positioned as a conference within a conference, the C-Track experience includes private mastermind-style leadership sessions, closed-door executive strategy roundtables, curated executive relationship building, executive luncheon discussions, and personalized leadership conversations typically associated with elite leadership retreats and high-level mastermind environments.

“We wanted to create an environment where ambitious women could gain meaningful executive insight, build authentic relationships, and have conversations that genuinely move leadership growth forward,” Nakane added.

The conference is attracting attendees from a cross-section of industries, including technology, healthcare, hospitality, government, finance, entrepreneurship, innovation, media, and corporate leadership. Organizers say women leaders and professionals are already planning to travel to Denver from states including Missouri, Wisconsin, Florida, and North Carolina, as well as internationally from Germany and Italy.

In addition to the national conference, She Speaks CEO will also officially launch She Speaks CEO Magazine, expanding the organization into a growing media and leadership ecosystem focused on modern women in leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, executive visibility, and thought leadership.

The integrated media ecosystem creates a unique differentiator for sponsors and partners, providing opportunities for editorial integration, executive audience engagement, digital amplification, event activations, thought leadership positioning, and multi-platform visibility extending beyond traditional conference sponsorship models.

As part of its broader social impact and leadership accessibility initiative, She Speaks CEO is actively extending invitations to corporate leadership teams, women-focused ERGs, public-sector professionals, and independent business leaders throughout the Denver metropolitan area to participate in the conference experience.

Organizers say the initiative is designed to help make high-level leadership development, innovation-focused education, and executive networking opportunities more accessible to the local host-city business community while fostering meaningful cross-industry relationship building between executive women leaders from across the country and Denver’s growing business ecosystem.

The organization is currently encouraging participation from leadership teams and professionals connected to major Denver-area employers and enterprise organizations, including companies within technology, healthcare, finance, consulting, outdoor lifestyle, hospitality, and innovation sectors, as well as municipal government professionals and surrounding city leadership teams interested in modern leadership development and AI-focused workforce innovation.

“We wanted Denver women leaders, professionals, founders, and public-sector teams to feel like this conference belongs to them too,” Nakane said. “Part of our mission is creating greater access to modern leadership strategy, innovation conversations, executive development, and meaningful leadership connections for women across industries and career stages.”

The conference is intentionally diverse, providing a mirrored pathway toward more inclusive leadership opportunities for underrepresented women leaders. She Speaks CEO believes every woman should have the opportunity to scale her career according to her ambition, and the organization is committed to creating an environment where meaningful leadership growth, executive access, strategic development, and professional advancement can realistically happen.

To partner, register, or learn more, visit shespeaksceo.com



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