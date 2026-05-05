Adaptavist Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026 Co-Selling Excellence and Cloud Transformation Services

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlassian announced today that Adaptavist has been awarded the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026 Co-Selling Excellence and Cloud Transformation Services in recognition of their exemplary contributions and achievements throughout the calendar year 2025. This accolade acknowledges exceptional performance in new business development, thought leadership, and the delivery of products and services that effectively complement Atlassian's offerings.

Adaptavist was among the select group of partners honored at the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year awards, in recognition of their sustained commitment and outstanding customer engagement.

"Our Partner of the Year winners represent the very best of our ecosystem—driving innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to customer success. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize the incredible impact they've made in helping customers unlock their full potential with Atlassian."

— Bill Hustad, Head of Channel and GTM Ecosystems at Atlassian

ENDS

About Adaptavist and The Adaptavist Group

At Adaptavist, we help organisations remove friction, unlock value, and achieve long-term, exponential growth.

Founded in 2005, we’re a global provider of transformative solutions and a trusted partner to Atlassian, monday.com, AWS, GitLab and many more. Our expert consultancy aligns strategy, platforms, and people with powerful tailored solutions that redefine how work is delivered and achieve sustained business outcomes.

Experts in cloud, service management, work management, DevOps, agile, and AI, we are the pioneer brand of The Adaptavist Group, a family of companies whose team spans over 1,000 employees, with a 22,000+ customer base representing more than half the Fortune 500. We combine the best talent, technology, and processes to make it easier for our customers to excel–today and tomorrow.



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