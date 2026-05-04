Saskatchewan Launches Firearms Verification and Appraisal Service to Protect the Property of Residents and Businesses

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 4, 2026

The Saskatchewan Firearms Amendment Act, 2026, is now in force, allowing Saskatchewan firearms owners and businesses to apply for certificates of exemption and continue possessing and storing their lawfully-owned, but now prohibited, firearms on behalf of the province.

To receive a certificate of exemption, individuals and businesses must request an appraisal, or certificate of value, through the province's new Firearms Verification and Appraisal (FVA) Service. The FVA Service app is now officially open to the public, and it will be operated by the Saskatchewan Firearms Office (SFO).

"The federal government continues to target the lawfully-owned property of law-abiding firearms owners and has confirmed they will provide little, or no compensation," Minister Responsible for the Firearms Secretariat Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "The FVA provides appraisals to Saskatchewan residents for all property affected by specified federal legislation. These appraisals recognize the full financial impact on individuals and businesses, and they are an important part of our government's approach to ensure all law-abiding Saskatchewan Firearms owners are exempt from prosecution while they await fair market compensation for their affected property."

To access the FVA app, Saskatchewan residents can log in or create a Saskatchewan Account and then request an appraisal. The SFO will review all applications, verify that applicants' firearms are impacted by federal legislation, and provide certificates of value outlining what compensation firearms owners should receive from the federal government.

Eligible applicants will also receive a certificate of exemption when they request an appraisal. These certificates will be issued in accordance with section 117.08 of the Criminal Code of Canada to protect owners of reclassified firearms from facing potential criminal charges after the federal firearms amnesty period ends on October 30, 2026.

"The Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police supports initiatives that enhance public safety while ensuring that police resources remain focused on the highest-risk threats," President of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police Patrick Nogier said. "This service and legislative framework reflects a practical approach to supporting lawful firearms ownership, while allowing police services to concentrate on identifying and addressing the individuals and firearms most often associated with criminal activity in our communities."

Only Saskatchewan residents who are 18 years or older and live full-time in the province can use the FVA Service app. There is no cost to use the app or setup a Saskatchewan Account. Certificates of exemption will remain valid as long as holders follow all requirements listed in their certificate and continue to pursue compensation from the federal government.

Firearms will be deemed as "seized" if they are impacted by federal firearms legislation or bans and the owner does not receive fair compensation within 12 months of the ban or legislation coming into effect. The Government of Canada is also now required to pay owners fair market value for any firearms seized in the province under federal legislation. That fair market value will be determined by the Saskatchewan Firearms Commissioner.

"Saskatchewan residents do not support the federal government's gun grab program and know that it will do nothing to enhance community safety," SFO Commissioner Blaine Beaven said. "While we disagree with the federal government's approach, we know Saskatchewan residents deserve fair compensation for their property that is being needlessly expropriated by the federal government. The FVA Service and The Saskatchewan Firearms Act are designed to protect residents and allow them to get the compensation they are owed by the federal government."

"Strong partnerships are essential to community safety. We were pleased to support the SFO as its firearms lab was established in Saskatoon, including by providing temporary space at our headquarters during its transition," Saskatoon Police Chief Cameron McBride said. "This collaboration strengthens access to specialized expertise, supports timely investigations, and reflects our shared commitment to public safety across Saskatchewan."

A toolkit is also being developed to support Saskatchewan firearms owners. This toolkit will outline the steps necessary for initiating a claim and guide individuals through the compensation process. The toolkit will be available in the coming weeks through the SFO.

For information and to access the FVA Service, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/firearms-verification. Citizen inquiries related to the FVA Service can also be directed to the SFO at 1-833-792-2706 or email fvasupport@gov.sk.ca.

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