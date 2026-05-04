Losses of Public Money for 2025-26 Fourth Quarter

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 4, 2026

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority (AHA), Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA), Health Shared Services Saskatchewan (3sHealth), Health Quality Council (HQC) and Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO) in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

No confirmed reportable losses were reported by SHA, AHA, SCA, 3sHealth, HQC and SAHO to the Ministry of Health in the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year (from January 1 to March 31, 2026).

See the attached report or visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses.

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