Protecting Workers and Citizens During Safety and Health Week

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 4, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has officially proclaimed May 4-9, 2026 as Safety and Health Week as part of its ongoing commitment to safer workplaces and communities.

"Choosing to put health and safety first in our workplaces, homes and communities is a step toward preventing serious injuries and fatalities," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "A strong Saskatchewan is a safe Saskatchewan and this week is an opportunity to remember how important it is to protect those who matter most to us."

Safety and Health Week, formerly known as North American Occupational Safety and Health Week, began in 1997 and is observed annually in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The purpose of the day is to raise awareness about the importance of preventing injury and illness in the workplace, at home and in the community. The initiative focuses on employers, employees, partners and the public working together to create safe workplaces and communities. The week emphasizes that everyone has a role to play in maintaining safety, health and well-being.

To learn more about Safety and Health Week visit CCOHS: Safety and Health Week.

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