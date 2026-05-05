SIRT Concludes Investigation into Custody Death at Melfort RCMP Detachment

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 4, 2026

On Tuesday May 6, 2025, at approximately 7:13 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) regarding an in-custody death at the Melfort RCMP Detachment.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed SIRT to investigate.

SIRT has completed its investigation into this matter, and the Civilian Executive Director's public report can now be accessed online:

https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/products/128493

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

Additional information on the incident can be found here:

SIRT Investigating in Custody Death at Melfort RCMP Detachment | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

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