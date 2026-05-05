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ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Charged with Torturing Dogs in Las Vegas

Clark County officials honored the detainer and turned the suspect over to ICE custody

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien facing felony charges for animal torture.

On April 1, 2026, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested John Young Cotter Johnstone, an illegal alien from the United Kingdom, after a month-long investigation into alleged animal cruelty at the animal shelter where Johnstone worked.

In videos provided to police, Johnstone repeatedly used shock collars on dogs, stepped on their leashes to pull their heads to the ground, and even used their leashes to swing dogs around in mid-air. He now faces four felony charges of willfully torturing, maiming, or mutilating animals.

The same day Johnstone was arrested, ICE law enforcement issued an immigration detainer with the Clark County Detention Center. The next day, April 2, Clark County officials honored the detainer and turned Johnstone over to ICE custody.

“This disgusting criminal tortured dogs at the shelter where he worked,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Thanks to the cooperation of Clark County officials who honored the ICE detainer, this freak is in ICE custody. 7 of the 10 safest cities cooperate with ICE. We need more state and local politicians to work with us to keep criminals off our streets and out of our country.”

Johnstone entered the country in 2021 under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) and was authorized to remain in the country until February of 2022. He broke our nation’s laws and overstayed his visa.

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ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Charged with Torturing Dogs in Las Vegas

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