Solutium’s FaxExtension Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

FaxExtension: A seamless, email-like experience. Example of full-text search results within the FaxExtension. Receiving a fax through FaxExtension.

Bringing FaxExtension to the Microsoft Marketplace is a significant milestone in our mission to modernize business communication.” — Tomaz Ziherl, CEO of Solutium

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy FaxExtension through Microsoft Marketplace , accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products. Solutium today announced the availability of FaxExtension in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Solutium’s customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.Solutium is a specialist in productivity-related online solutions and custom software development services, enabling individuals and businesses to digitize their workflows and reduce costs.Solutium’s latest product, FaxExtension, offers customers a secure, reliable, and user-friendly way to send and receive faxes online by transforming the faxing experience into a modern, web-based workflow that looks and feels exactly like an ordinary email application.“Bringing FaxExtension to the Microsoft Marketplace is a significant milestone in our mission to modernize business communication,” said Tomaž Ziherl, CEO of Solutium. “By integrating our cloud-based fax solution directly into the Azure ecosystem, we’re making it easier than ever for organizations and professionals to retire legacy hardware and transition to a secure, email-like faxing workflow that scales with their digital needs.”“We’re pleased to welcome FaxExtension to Microsoft Marketplace,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products.”Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in the marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.About SolutiumSolutium specializes in creating reliable, enterprise-class digital solutions. The company operates on the belief that technology should work for the user, not the other way around. By maintaining a user-centered approach to design and development, Solutium provides digital experiences that empower individuals and businesses to work more efficiently and effectively.

FaxExtension Makes Faxing Effortless with Free, Email-Like Service.

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