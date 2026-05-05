ICE IS NICE: Over the Weekend, ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, Sexual Deviants, and Other Criminal Illegal Aliens

While Americans enjoyed their weekends, the NICE men and women of ICE were hard at work arresting criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON – Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes including manslaughter with intent to cause serious physical injury, criminal sexual conduct on a person 13- to 15-years-old, and sexual battery.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE never takes a day off,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This weekend, ICE arrested numerous murderers, pedophiles, sex criminals, violent assailants, drug traffickers, and fraudsters. “Thank you to our ICE law enforcement for arresting these criminals from our communities. ICE is nice.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Farhan Ahmed, a criminal illegal alien from Pakistan, convicted for first-degree manslaughter with intent to cause serious physical injury in Queens, New York.

Maria Silvia Martinez-Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for voluntary manslaughter in Visalia, California.

Sengathith Sybounma, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for third-degree criminal sexual conduct on a person 13- to 15-years-old in Grand Haven, Michigan.

Cipriano Israel Guzman-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for sexual assault / indecency with a child - sexual contact in Harlingen, Texas.

Leyvis Edi Velasquez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for solicitation of a minor in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Hemant Khann-Kumar, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted for attempted lewd act upon a child in Contra Costa County, California.

Jose Isaias Gozo-Murillo, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted for sexual battery in Miami, Florida.

Jose Remiro Agustin-Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for endangering sexual conduct in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

Yoesmith Sosa-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for TWO COUNTS of first-degree assault with firearm in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire.

Baldemar Antonio Salazar-Santos, a criminal illegal alien from of Guatemala, convicted for assault in El Monte, California, driving under the influence in Los Angeles, California, and spousal battery, evading police, and driving with a suspended license in Ventura, California.

Isidoro Garcia Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault on a female in Durham County, North Carolina.

Cristel Daniela Cruz-Banegas, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for distribution of fentanyl in the United States District Court, Northern District of California.

Nelson Rafael Vargas-Parra, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for conspiracy to distribute and possess heroin in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York.

Rinkeshkumar Kaushikbhai Patel, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted for conspiracy to commit theft over $60,000 in Bradley County, Tennessee.

Ibrahim Furkan Kabore, a criminal illegal alien from Burkina Faso, convicted for conspiracy to commit bank fraud in Merrifield, Virginia.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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