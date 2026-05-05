Biohackers World Announces First New York Conference June 27–28, 2026

Biohackers World Conference & Expo is coming to New York! Mother's Day Special: Get a 20% discount with a code MOMM

Two-day longevity event will convene 1,500+ attendees, 30+ speakers, and 60+ companies to explore metabolic health, stress, and data-driven wellness

In a city like New York, health strategies need to be realistic and adaptable to daily life.” — Mick Safron, Founder and CEO of the Biohackers World

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biohackers World will host its first New York Conference & Expo on June 27–28, 2026, bringing together researchers, clinicians, founders, and practitioners, working across longevity, preventive health, and wellness technology.The two-day event is expected to welcome more than 1,500 attendees, alongside 30 speakers and 60 exhibiting companies, reflecting growing interest in proactive, data-informed approaches to health.Growing Interest in Preventive and Data-Driven HealthThe New York conference takes place amid the continued expansion of the global wellness sector. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy reached approximately $5.6 trillion in 2023 and is projected to approach $8.5 trillion by 2027, with personalized health and preventive care among the fastest-growing segments.At the same time, adoption of wearable devices and health tracking tools continues to increase, with many individuals monitoring metrics such as sleep, physical activity, and recovery. These developments are contributing to broader interest in understanding and managing health on a day-to-day basis.Conference Themes Reflect Urban Health PrioritiesThe New York program will examine how these trends apply in high-demand urban environments, where health is often shaped by stress, time constraints, and lifestyle factors.Sessions will address topics including:- metabolic health and energy regulation- stress physiology and nervous system recovery- biomarker testing and data interpretation- artificial intelligence in health data systems- environmental factors influencing long-term healthThe program is designed to connect research and practical application, with a focus on tools and strategies that can be integrated into daily routines.From Data Collection to Practical ApplicationA central theme of the conference is the shift from collecting health data to applying it effectively. As access to wearable devices and diagnostic testing expands, there is increasing demand for tools and frameworks that help individuals interpret data and make informed decisions.“People have access to more health data than ever before, but the challenge is understanding how to use it in a practical way,” said Mick Safron , Founder of Biohackers World. “In a city like New York, health strategies need to be realistic and adaptable to daily life.”Expansion to New YorkThe New York conference marks the first time Biohackers World brings its event format to the city, following previous editions in Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago. Each event brings together participants from multiple sectors, including healthcare, technology, and wellness.The program will include keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive formats that allow attendees to engage directly with both scientific insights and emerging technologies.About Biohackers WorldBiohackers World organizes international conferences and expos focused on longevity, human performance, and preventive health. Events bring together researchers, practitioners, and companies working across health and technology to explore evidence-based approaches to improving long-term health outcomes. Biohackers World also serves as a hub for the latest advancements in wellness and a bridge to innovations in biohacking health, longevity, and spirituality.More information about the New York conference is available at www.biohackers.world

Biohackers World 2026: This Is Not Just an Event — It’s a Movement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.