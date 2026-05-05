Dave Arbogast Buick GMC Earns Multiple 2026 Cars.com Dealer of the Year Awards

Having won multiple honors from Cars.com, the Ohio-based dealer has formally been recognized among the state’s top-rated dealers in the industry.

TROY, OH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Arbogast Buick GMC has earned multiple 2026 Dealer of the Year honors from Cars.com, including:

• Buick Dealer of the Year

• GMC Dealer of the Year

• Customer Satisfaction Dealer of the Year

These awards are based entirely on verified customer reviews and recognize dealerships that consistently deliver exceptional experiences across every stage of the buying process.

Cars.com, one of the nation’s leading automotive marketplaces connecting millions of shoppers with dealerships, determines its annual Dealer of the Year Awards based on responsiveness, customer experience, and overall review performance.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized across multiple categories,” said Blake Arbogast, owner of Dave Arbogast Buick GMC. “Winning for Buick, GMC, and overall customer satisfaction reflects our team’s commitment to delivering a transparent, responsive, and truly customer-first experience every day.”

The Dealer of the Year Awards highlight top-performing dealerships in each market that go above and beyond in listening to and acting on customer feedback. Earning recognition across multiple categories places Dave Arbogast Buick GMC among the highest-rated dealerships in Ohio.

Serving customers throughout the Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets, Dave Arbogast Buick GMC has built its reputation on a high-volume inventory, a streamlined buying process, and a relentless focus on the customer experience.

About Dave Arbogast Buick GMC

Dave Arbogast Buick GMC has proudly served the Miami Valley for decades, offering a wide selection of new Buick and GMC vehicles, along with a premium pre-owned inventory. The dealership is known for its transparent pricing, customer-first philosophy, and commitment to delivering an exceptional automotive experience.

For more information about Dave Arbogast Buick GMC, use the contact details below.

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