SCCG Expands Partnership with Cafrino Gaming as Stephen Crystal Appointed Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Global Sales, Marketing, and Commercial Growth

Stephen Crystal appointed to Lead Global Sales, Marketing, and Commercial Growth at Cafrino Gaming

Stephen has been one of the most influential dealmakers and connectors in the gaming industry for years, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Cafrino in a leadership capacity.” — Mike Murphy, CEO of Cafrino Gaming

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV – SCCG Management, a global leader in iGaming advisory, business development, and strategic growth with more than 33 years of experience in the gaming industry, today announced an expanded partnership with Cafrino Gaming, a U.S.-based leader in online poker technology, under a broader marketing and commercial services agreement designed to accelerate Cafrino’s growth across the global online gaming market.

As part of the expanded relationship, Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, will serve as Chief Commercial Officer of Cafrino Gaming. In this role, Crystal will lead Cafrino’s commercial strategy, key account relationships, partnership development, and market-facing growth initiatives, bringing SCCG’s global network, sales infrastructure, and gaming industry expertise directly into Cafrino’s long-term expansion strategy.

The expanded partnership builds on SCCG’s original agreement to distribute Cafrino’s proprietary iGaming poker technology platform to online casinos worldwide. Cafrino’s platform has supported more than 2 million players and powered gaming products for recognizable names in gaming and entertainment, including WWE, Hustler Casino, South Point Casino, and CardPlayer Poker. Designed to be brand- and currency-agnostic, Cafrino’s poker technology can support operators across social gaming, free-to-play, sweepstakes, crypto casino, and real-money gaming environments.

Under the new expanded scope, SCCG will provide Cafrino with ongoing sales support, conference representation, content marketing, thought leadership, LinkedIn and digital advertising, network partner activation, PR and media outreach, and creative asset development. These services are designed to create a coordinated commercial engine around Cafrino’s poker API and white-label platform offerings, with SCCG supporting the full B2B sales cycle from prospect qualification through contract close.

SCCG will also represent Cafrino at major industry events, including G2E, ICE Gaming, SBC Summit North America, the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention, and SiGMA Americas, while facilitating warm introductions to sweepstakes operators, tribal gaming groups, B2B platform providers, aggregators, lottery technology vendors, and other strategic partners. The initiative will be supported by quarterly thought leadership programs, whitepapers, monthly newsletter features, targeted LinkedIn campaigns, press releases, podcast placements, award submissions, and a refreshed library of sales enablement materials.

Mike Murphy, CEO of Cafrino Gaming, commented:

“Stephen has been one of the most influential dealmakers and connectors in the gaming industry for years, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Cafrino in a leadership capacity. His appointment marks a major step forward as we accelerate our commercial growth strategy. Stephen’s deep industry relationships, proven track record, and understanding of both emerging and established gaming markets uniquely position him to expand our global footprint. Having worked alongside him through SCCG Management, bringing his expertise in-house is a natural and powerful next step for our company.”

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management and Chief Commercial Officer of Cafrino Gaming, commented:

“Cafrino has built one of the most flexible and commercially relevant poker technology platforms in the market, and this expanded partnership allows us to support their growth with a much deeper level of strategic execution. By stepping into the Chief Commercial Officer role, I am personally committing SCCG’s relationships, infrastructure, and commercial experience to helping Cafrino scale across sweepstakes, tribal gaming, B2B platforms, social casino, crypto, and real-money gaming opportunities. Poker remains one of the most powerful engagement products in gaming, and Cafrino is positioned to bring that value to operators in a way that is compliant, scalable, and built for modern digital gaming environments.”

Through SCCG’s expanded role, Cafrino will gain access to structured pipeline management, executive-level relationship development, proposal and term sheet support, contract negotiation support, and post-close onboarding coordination. SCCG will also maintain ongoing reporting, including weekly pipeline updates, monthly sales and marketing summaries, and quarterly strategic reviews to assess performance and adjust market priorities.

The partnership reflects SCCG’s continued commitment to helping innovative gaming companies move from product readiness to commercial execution. By combining Cafrino’s established poker technology with SCCG’s global business development network and Stephen Crystal’s direct commercial leadership, the companies are building a multi-channel growth program designed to increase brand authority, generate qualified pipeline, and convert strategic relationships into long-term commercial agreements.

About Cafrino Gaming

Cafrino Gaming is a U.S.-based iGaming developer and publisher dedicated to delivering next-generation online poker technology to operators worldwide. With a player base exceeding 2 million, Cafrino has powered gaming platforms for major partners including WWE, South Point Casino, Hustler Casino, and CardPlayer Poker. Its poker technology can be delivered through API integration or fully branded white-label solutions, offering flexibility across social gaming, free-to-play, sweepstakes, crypto, and real-money gaming environments.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for more than 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, SCCG’s team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and create new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, SCCG specializes in tribal gaming, emerging markets, iGaming innovation, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, sports wagering, and entertainment ventures.

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