Analysis Report on the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market Size, Share, and Trends

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary equipment and supplies sector has witnessed substantial growth in recent times, driven by evolving demands in animal healthcare and technological advancements. This market is set to continue its upward trajectory as veterinary practices expand and innovate, addressing a broader range of animal health needs.

Current and Projected Size of the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market

The veterinary equipment and supplies market recorded significant expansion, with its size projected to increase from $2.25 billion in 2025 to $2.44 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This past growth is largely due to limited access to veterinary diagnostic tools, greater awareness of animal health, a rise in the number of companion animals, wider use of basic anesthesia and monitoring instruments, and improvements in veterinary hospital facilities. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow further, reaching $3.38 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%. Factors propelling this future growth include innovations in automated patient monitoring, increased demand for minimally invasive surgery devices, expansion of veterinary research and diagnostics, adoption of smart fluid and temperature control systems, and enhanced emergency and critical care infrastructure. Key trends anticipated over the coming years include a surge in advanced patient monitoring equipment, growing use of consumables for critical care, wider application of anesthesia and fluid management tools, expanded research capabilities in veterinary institutions, and an intensified focus on devices for rescue and resuscitation.

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Understanding Veterinary Equipment and Supplies

Veterinary equipment and supplies consist of scientifically developed diagnostic and treatment tools designed to manage various health conditions in animals. These products are essential for accurately diagnosing, monitoring, and treating animal diseases. Additionally, they play a crucial role in preventing contamination in animal-based food products by ensuring healthier livestock.

How Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Demand

A major factor driving the growth of the veterinary equipment and supplies market is the rising occurrence of diseases among animals. Animal diseases, which negatively affect their health and bodily functions, are becoming more frequent due to increased interaction between humans and animals as well as changing environmental factors that facilitate the spread of infections. Veterinary tools are critical for diagnosing and treating these illnesses effectively. For example, in February 2024, the UK Health Security Agency reported 54 confirmed cases of toxoplasmosis in the second quarter of 2023, up from 37 cases during the same period in 2022. This trend illustrates the growing need for veterinary equipment to manage animal health, which is expected to drive market growth in the near future.

View the full veterinary equipment and supplies market report:

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Regional Market Trends in Veterinary Equipment and Supplies

In 2025, North America dominated the veterinary equipment and supplies market, holding the largest regional share. The market report also covers key geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive outlook on regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

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