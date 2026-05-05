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The Business Research Company's Global Veterinary Care Market Report 2026: Business Expansion, Key Growth Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

Expected to grow to $120.89 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary care industry has been experiencing remarkable expansion as more people prioritize the health and well-being of their animals. With evolving technologies and increasing awareness about animal welfare, this market is on track for continued growth over the next several years. Below, we explore the market’s size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Veterinary Care Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The veterinary care market has demonstrated robust growth recently, with its value rising from $87.77 billion in 2025 to an estimated $93.81 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The steady expansion during the past period has been driven by factors such as a growing population of companion animals, heightened awareness about animal health and welfare, increased establishment of veterinary clinics and hospitals, advancements in conventional therapeutics and diagnostics, as well as government efforts to control zoonotic diseases.

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Outlook for Veterinary Care Market Growth Beyond 2026

Looking ahead, the veterinary care market is anticipated to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching a market size of $120.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Several developments are expected to fuel this expansion, including the rising adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring services, growing demand for preventive and specialized veterinary care, ongoing innovation in diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, heightened attention to livestock health and biosecurity, and the broader rollout of animal insurance and wellness programs. Key trends forecasted to influence this phase include virtual veterinary consultations, wellness and preventive care initiatives, the integration of holistic “one health” approaches, advancements in diagnostic imaging and lab services, and tailored nutritional and treatment plans.

Understanding Veterinary Care and Its Importance

Veterinary care encompasses a wide range of medical and preventive services offered by veterinarians and trained professionals aimed at protecting animal health. This care covers pets, livestock, wildlife, and other animals and plays a vital role in maintaining both individual animal well-being and public health—especially when managing zoonotic diseases that can transfer between animals and humans.

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The Rising Role of Pet Adoption in Driving Veterinary Care Demand

One of the primary factors propelling the veterinary care market is the growing trend of pet adoption. Pet adoption involves taking legal and ethical responsibility for animals from shelters, rescue groups, or previous owners, providing them with stable and loving homes. This increase in pet adoption is influenced by societal shifts, urban lifestyles, and a notable rise in young adults postponing parenthood. Veterinary care is essential in this context, as it ensures that newly adopted pets receive necessary medical attention and preventive treatments to remain healthy. For example, in June 2025, Petfood Industry, a U.S.-based organization, reported that the number of U.S. pet-owning households climbed from 82 million in 2023 to 94 million in 2025. This continual rise in pet ownership directly stimulates more demand for veterinary services.

Regional Leadership and Growth Patterns in Veterinary Care

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of the veterinary care market in 2025, dominating the scene with its established infrastructure and high pet ownership rates. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The overall market analysis encompasses significant regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on veterinary care trends and expansion opportunities.

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