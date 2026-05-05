The team has expanded its services to help businesses gain visibility across AI-driven platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, and Perplexity.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minneapolis Made, a Minneapolis web design and SEO agency, has expanded its services to help local businesses win in the new era of AI-powered search. With Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity reshaping how customers find local companies, the agency now combines blazing-fast web design with top-tier SEO services built for both traditional Google rankings and AI citations.

Why it matters

Google rolled out AI Overviews to U.S. users in 2024 and expanded coverage through 2025, changing how the majority of searches display results. ChatGPT and Perplexity are becoming everyday research tools for consumers, including for local services. Most small business websites are too slow to rank and not structured to be cited by AI engines, meaning they are invisible to a fast-growing slice of buyers.

Services offered:

- Blazing fast web design — modern static and headless WordPress builds engineered to score 100/100 on Google PageSpeed and pass Core Web Vitals on every device

- Top SEO services — local SEO, technical SEO, on-page optimization, schema markup, and Google Business Profile management for Twin Cities businesses

- Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) — structuring content to be cited by ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, and Bing Copilot

- Content and blog strategy — E-E-A-T-aligned writing built to rank in Google and earn AI citations

"Speed and SEO are no longer optional. If your site loads slowly, Google buries it,” said Minneapolis Made founder Christopher Merry. “If it is not structured for AI search, ChatGPT and Perplexity skip you entirely. Our job is to make sure Minneapolis businesses show up everywhere their customers are looking — fast, ranked, and cited."

As a Minneapolis web design company, Minneapolis Made operates with a performance-first build philosophy and transparent reporting tools. Every site ships with Core Web Vitals optimization, modern caching, and SEO foundations built in from day one — not bolted on after launch.

About Minneapolis Made

Minneapolis Made is a web design and SEO agency based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, founded by Christopher Merry. It specializes in blazing-fast websites and top SEO services for local service businesses, professional firms, and Twin Cities brands.

For more information about Minneapolis Made, use the contact details below.

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