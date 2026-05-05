Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market Trends and Regional Analysis from 2026 to 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Diagnostic Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary diagnostic services sector has been experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology and increasing awareness of animal health needs. As more pets and livestock require timely and accurate diagnoses, this market is poised to expand steadily in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors fueling its rise, and the regional outlook.

Steady Growth and Future Projections for the Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market

The veterinary diagnostic services market has demonstrated strong expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $14.22 billion in 2025 to $15.47 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the past years stems from several factors, including a higher incidence of animal diseases, a growing population of companion animals, expansion of veterinary clinics and hospitals, widespread use of traditional laboratory-based diagnostics, and technological progress in imaging and clinical pathology.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $21.43 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%. This future growth will be propelled by rising demand for fast, point-of-care testing, the integration of AI-enhanced diagnostic tools, broader adoption of molecular and genetic testing, increased emphasis on preventive healthcare for animals, and the expansion of mobile and remote diagnostic services. Key trends shaping this period include the expansion of point-of-care diagnostic technologies, greater use of molecular and genetic testing in veterinary medicine, combining imaging with lab diagnostics, preventive disease detection programs, and the rise of on-site veterinary testing solutions.

Understanding Veterinary Diagnostic Services and Their Applications

Veterinary diagnostic services encompass a range of methods and technologies aimed at detecting and understanding diseases and health problems in animals. These services involve laboratory analyses, imaging techniques, and clinical exams that help veterinarians provide precise diagnoses, which are essential for effective treatment of both pets and farm animals.

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Rising Animal Adoption as a Catalyst for Market Expansion

One of the major factors driving growth in the veterinary diagnostic services market is the increasing rate of animal adoption. Adoption involves providing a permanent home for animals, often rescued from shelters or relinquished by previous owners, ensuring they receive care and companionship. This trend is fueled by growing public awareness about animal welfare, the emotional rewards of pet ownership, and a desire to rescue animals from shelters. Veterinary diagnostics play an important role by monitoring the health of adopted pets, detecting any hidden illnesses, and guiding proper medical care. For example, in April 2024, the American Pet Products Association reported that 86.9 million households in the U.S. owned pets during 2023-2024, representing 66% of all households, up from 62% in 2022. This surge in animal adoption is a significant contributor to the rising demand for veterinary diagnostic services.

Regional Market Overview Highlighting North America’s Lead

In 2025, North America dominated the veterinary diagnostic services market, holding the largest regional share. The market analysis encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

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