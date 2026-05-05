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The Business Research Company's Veterinary Anti-Infectives Market Trends, Segmentation, Regional Insights, and Forecast Analysis to 2030

Expected to grow to $9.53 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary anti-infectives market is experiencing notable momentum as the demand for animal healthcare solutions continues to rise. With growing awareness of animal health and expanding veterinary services worldwide, this market is set to see substantial growth over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional highlights, and pivotal trends shaping this sector.

Projected Expansion and Market Size of the Veterinary Anti-infectives Market

The veterinary anti-infectives market has seen robust growth recently and is expected to expand from $6.02 billion in 2025 to $6.59 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This past growth stems from factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases among livestock, a rising population of companion animals, longstanding dependence on antibiotics, enhanced veterinary awareness, and the growth of veterinary clinics across the Asia-Pacific region.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecast to continue expanding strongly, reaching $9.53 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7%. This anticipated growth is driven by the rising demand for precision veterinary medicines, wider adoption of antiviral and antifungal therapies, a stronger focus on preventive care, expansion of veterinary hospitals and pharmacies, as well as advancements in immune modulators and sophisticated disinfectants. Key trends for the upcoming years include greater use of antibiotics and antimicrobial drugs, increased vaccine and antiviral agent uptake, heightened awareness of disease prevention in animals, growth in companion animal healthcare, and heightened demand for both topical and systemic antifungal treatments.

Understanding the Veterinary Anti-infectives Market and Its Role

Veterinary anti-infectives encompass a broad category of products aimed at both preventing and treating infections in animals. They play a critical role in veterinary medicine by safeguarding the health of livestock and pets, as well as controlling disease outbreaks within animal populations. These medications are essential to maintaining animal welfare and ensuring safe and effective management of infections.

View the full veterinary anti-infectives market report:

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Growing Pet Ownership as a Significant Market Driver

One of the strongest forces driving growth in the veterinary anti-infectives market is the rise in pet ownership. More people, especially younger generations, are choosing to adopt pets like dogs and cats, treating them as integral members of the family. Many pet owners are motivated by companionship, loyalty, and the desire to alleviate loneliness. Veterinary anti-infectives support this trend by preventing and treating infections in pets, which helps maintain their health and reduces illness risks for both animals and their human caregivers. For instance, in 2023, Shelter Animals Count, a US-based NGO, reported an increase of 177,000 dogs and cats in the country’s animal shelter system compared to 2022, highlighting the growing pet population and corresponding demand.

Regional Market Outlook with North America Leading

In terms of regional presence, North America held the largest share of the veterinary anti-infectives market in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The veterinary anti-infectives market study covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments and opportunities.

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