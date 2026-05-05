WardsAuto Names 2026 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Winners as Physical Controls Make a Comeback

Winners reflect course-correction toward physical controls, sustainable materials & driver-friendly user experiences; honorees to be celebrated at AutoTech 2026

Consumers have spoken, and automakers are listening. The result is an interior that feels modern but doesn't force you to take your eyes off the road.” — Drew Winter, Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX judge.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WardsAuto announced the winners of the 2026 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX awards, recognizing the vehicles whose cabins and user experiences set the standard for design, materials, comfort and technology in the automotive industry. This year's class signals a clear industry course-correction: a return to physical knobs and buttons for everyday tasks, paired with smarter screens, better voice control and a continued push toward sustainable interior materials."Consumers have spoken, and automakers are listening," said Drew Winter, Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX judge. "After more than a decade of ever-larger touchscreens and buried menus, the majority of our 2026 test vehicles put the controls drivers reach for most often – volume, climate, seat heaters – right back under their fingertips. The result is an interior that feels modern but doesn't force you to take your eyes off the road."The shift comes against a backdrop of persistent consumer frustration with in-vehicle technology. According to the J.D. Power 2026 Vehicle Dependability Study, infotainment systems still generate roughly twice as many complaints as anything related to vehicle exteriors, with drivers citing poor wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, laggy or frozen screens, voice-recognition failures and distracting sub-menus as their top pain points.2026 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Winners (in alphabetical order):• Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X• Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige• GMC Acadia Denali Ultimate• Jeep Cherokee Overland 4x4• Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ Electric• Nissan Sentra SR• Porsche Macan 4S• Subaru Outback Touring XT• Toyota RAV4 Limited• Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-LineKey Themes Across the 2026 WinnersPhysical controls return. Nearly every winning vehicle features dedicated knobs and buttons for the most-used functions, allowing drivers to adjust climate, audio and seat comfort without navigating through screens.Sustainability moves mainstream. Recycled, bio-based and animal-friendly synthetic materials continue to expand across price points, driven by both EV-buyer demand and tightening U.S. and European regulations on end-of-life vehicle waste.Cabins as sanctuaries. Luxury and mainstream brands alike are positioning interiors as places to decompress, with soothing ambient lighting, premium audio, massaging seats and improved acoustic isolation.Smarter, faster screens. Where touchscreens remain central, winners pair them with responsive processors, useful voice assistants and well-placed head-up displays that keep critical information in the driver's line of sight.How Winners Were SelectedWards judges evaluated 28 nominee vehicles during routine daily driving in early 2026. Scoring criteria included first impression and design harmony; materials, fit and finish; comfort and accessibility; connectivity and infotainment; displays, driver information and physical controls; ADAS confidence and safety; and overall value relative to segment competitors.2026 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX NomineesThe full slate of 28 nominees evaluated this year: Acura ADX, Audi Q3, Bentley Continental GT, Cadillac Vistiq, Chevrolet Bolt, Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X, Dodge Charger, Ford Maverick Lobo, Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige, GMC Acadia Denali Ultimate, Honda Passport, Honda Prelude, Hyundai Palisade, Jeep Cherokee Overland 4x4, Kia Sportage, Lucid Gravity, Mazda CX-5, Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ Electric, Nissan Leaf, Nissan Sentra SR, Polestar 4, Porsche Macan 4S Electric, Subaru Outback Touring XT, Subaru Trailseeker, Toyota C-HR, Toyota RAV4 Limited, Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line and Volvo EX30.Awards Ceremony at AutoTech 2026The 2026 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winners will be honored during a dedicated awards ceremony at AutoTech 2026 at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Winning vehicles will be on display throughout the exhibition hall, giving attendees the chance to step inside each cabin and experience the design and user-experience innovations that earned them a spot on this year's list.Full features on each winner will appear on wardsauto.com in the weeks leading up to the event. To learn more and book tickets, visit www.AutoTechEvents.com . All credentialed media receive complimentary access to the awards ceremony and the AutoTech event.About WardsAutoWardsAuto is the trusted voice and knowledge resource for the leaders of the fast-paced digital automotive revolution.

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