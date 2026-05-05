The Veterinary Biologics Market is expected to grow to US $20 billion by 2030.

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Biologics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary biologics market has been experiencing substantial growth, driven by several important factors shaping its trajectory. With increasing concerns about animal health and advances in biotechnology, this sector is poised for continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and the trends that will influence its future.

Veterinary Biologics Market Size and Future Expansion Outlook

The market for veterinary biologics has shown robust growth recently, with its size expected to rise from $13.61 billion in 2025 to $14.61 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth has been fueled by the rising incidence of livestock diseases, an expanding population of companion animals, progress in vaccine technologies, increased government funding toward veterinary research, and the development of veterinary healthcare infrastructure worldwide.

Looking ahead, the veterinary biologics market is projected to reach $20.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2025 and 2030. This anticipated expansion is driven by technological innovations in biologics, wider adoption of precision medicine for animals, growing global pet ownership, heightened awareness of zoonotic diseases, and the growth of the veterinary diagnostics sector. Emerging trends in this timeframe include a stronger focus on preventive care, increasing use of rapid diagnostic tools, expansion in companion animal biologics, incorporation of immunomodulators in treatments, and rising demand for solutions targeting livestock disease management.

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Understanding Veterinary Biologics and Their Role

Veterinary biologics consist of biological products that are derived from living organisms like bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. These products play a crucial role in veterinary medicine by helping to prevent, diagnose, and treat diseases in animals, thereby improving their health and welfare.

How Growing Pet Adoption Boosts Veterinary Biologics Demand

One of the main forces propelling the veterinary biologics market forward is the increasing rate of pet adoption. Pet adoption involves giving domesticated animals a permanent, caring home, often through shelters or rescue organizations. A growing awareness of animal welfare has led more people to choose adoption over buying pets, recognizing the benefits this brings both to the animals and society.

Veterinary biologics support this trend by offering protection against infectious diseases, enhancing immunity, managing zoonotic risks, improving quality and length of life, reducing veterinary costs, enhancing reproductive health, and enabling more tailored treatment options. For example, in March 2025, the American Pet Products Association reported that 94 million U.S. households owned at least one pet, up from 82 million in 2023, demonstrating the rising number of pet owners and the resulting demand for veterinary biologics.

View the full veterinary biologics market report:

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Regional Leaders in the Veterinary Biologics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary biologics market, establishing itself as the leading region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, driven by rising animal healthcare investments and expanding pet populations. The market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough view of global market dynamics.

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