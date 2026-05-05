Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Report: Analysis of Competition and Future Outlook

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing sector has been gaining significant momentum recently, reflecting the growing importance of effective veterinary care. With rising concerns over bacterial infections in animals and advancements in diagnostic technologies, this market is slated for substantial expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and prevailing trends shaping this vital industry.

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size and Growth Forecast

The veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has demonstrated robust growth and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. From $39.63 billion in 2025, the market is expected to increase to $42.73 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This past growth has been propelled by factors such as the establishment of veterinary diagnostic laboratories, the rising incidence of bacterial infections in livestock, insufficient awareness regarding antimicrobial resistance, reliance on traditional culture-based testing, and supportive government regulations aimed at promoting animal health.

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Looking ahead, the market is poised for further expansion, reaching an estimated size of $57.94 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This anticipated growth is driven by technological advancements in automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST), increased integration of precision medicine in veterinary treatments, a growing population of companion animals, higher investment levels in veterinary research, and the adoption of cloud-based platforms for diagnostic data management. Key trends forecasted include widespread uptake of automated AST devices, rising demand for companion animal healthcare services, enhanced awareness of antimicrobial resistance issues, growth of veterinary reference laboratories, and the incorporation of sophisticated diagnostic workflows.

Understanding Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing and Its Role

Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing is a crucial diagnostic approach that helps veterinarians determine the most effective antibiotic treatments for bacterial infections in animals. This process involves reviewing the animal’s treatment history, including any previously administered antibiotics and relevant clinical information, which may impact the typical bacterial flora present. By guiding the selection of targeted therapies, this testing ensures improved treatment outcomes and helps combat the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance among animal populations.

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Rising Pet Ownership and Its Impact on Market Expansion

One of the significant factors pushing the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market forward is the increasing number of pet owners worldwide. Pet ownership, defined as caring for domesticated animals as companions or family members, has grown due to people seeking emotional support, stress relief, and better mental health. Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing plays a vital role in this context by guaranteeing effective infection treatments, shortening recovery times, and maintaining the overall health of pets. For instance, in 2023, the US non-governmental organization Shelter Animals Count reported that 4.8 million animals were adopted from shelters into loving homes, highlighting the surge in pet ownership and its influence on market demand.

North America as the Leading Region in the Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share within the global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. This dominance stems from well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure, widespread pet ownership, and advanced technological adoption in diagnostics. Other key regions covered in market analyses include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing differently to the market dynamics based on local factors and animal health priorities.

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